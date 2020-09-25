AD

The men’s U.S. Open tennis final, which should have been the lead story with a large photograph, was relegated to only the right-handfirst-page column, with a continuation on Page 2, as were the Mystics. The NBA was on Page 9. Baseball? One had to go all the way to Page 10 to find the team standings and one-paragraph summaries of the previous day’s games. Seeing no article on the Nationals-Atlanta Braves game, I at first thought it had been canceled despite the sunny weather, until I turned to the back page and finally found it.

The Nats have had a disappointing season, but they deserve better than the last page!

David M. Cohen, Chevy Chase

A match made in heaven

Chuck Culpepper’s coverage of the U.S. Open tennis men’s final was outstanding [“Thiem rallies to capture U.S. Open,” Sports, Sept. 14]. His description of the players taking “deeply human turns squinting, flinching and quaking” with the U.S. Open title at stake perfectly matched the reality of what I watched on television.

Tennis doesn’t have a finish line, and it doesn’t have a clock you can run out. Taking a big lead, as Alexander Zverev did, doesn’t guarantee a win. Having the opportunity to serve for the match, as both players did, doesn’t, either. Someone has to eventually get and win a match point, which Dominic Thiem finally did. Culpepper masterfully captured the drama of how it all unfolded.

Kelley Cantrell, Alexandria

One flew over our copy editors

Regarding the Sept. 16 Metro article “D.C. mental hospital’s practices criticized”:

It is long past time for The Post to stop using the term “mental hospital.” Please refer to such places as “psychiatric hospitals.” We are in the 21st century, and the term “mental hospital” evokes the memory of the 1970s and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

It is hard enough to struggle with a psychiatric illness and the feelings of shame that some people have when battling such a disorder, without having such an outdated term used in the media.

Theresa Early, Fairfax

A champion of good sense

After a weekend in which all my favorite teams and sports individuals went down, The Post greeted me Sept. 14 with the sad news that Robert J. Samuelson, my favorite columnist, was retiring [“Goodbye, readers, and good luck — you’ll need it,” op-ed]. An economics novice, I have relied on his unbiased, splendidly presented explications of this complicated realm since I came to D.C. in 1978. I worried that this day was coming, and now I realize I was not prepared for it.

It was satisfying, though, to read Donald Graham’s words of praise in his Sept. 14 letter, “Grateful for Mr. Samuelson,” and confirm that my admiration for Samuelson is apparently not misplaced. Post readers will sorely miss this champion of erudition and good sense. Godspeed.

Steve Fahey, Olney

I was saddened to read that Robert J. Samuelsonhas retired. He is a great commentator. I have learned a lot about how the economy, economists and politicians work in the real world from his columns. I always looked forward to reading his columns because he was always easy to understand, but not dumbed down. Additionally, I enjoyed Donald Graham’s letter of appreciation to Samuelson. I, too, did not always agree with Samuelson, but he was not an ideologue for either major party. He will be missed because he was a voice of truth.

Vincent Carmody, North Laurel

Now I know why Robert J. Samuelson’s economic analyses always made sense: He is not actually an economist. I have been looking forward to his wisdom for many years — make that decades. He will be sorely missed from The Post’s pages.

Hank Cox, Takoma Park

I’m a freelance writer, and over the years, Robert J. Samuelson’s columns have been a treasured source of information and insight. Several years ago, Samuelson made an exception to his usual practice and accepted my invitation to speak before the Economic Club of Annapolis. I am the club’s founder and director. For two hours, he spoke and answered questions in what was one of the club’s most memorable presentations. The usual audience of 60 or so swelled to more than 80 that night. My sincere thanks for his generosity and wisdom.

Perry L. Weed, Annapolis

It is with some regret that we wish Post columnist Robert J. Samuelson a fond farewell and the happiest of post-column retirements.

For 50 years of important journalism, Samuelson has been shining a light on the economic issues of our time, making them accessible to broad audiences.

He has consistently covered the work of my organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with insight and integrity.

It has been a pleasure for us to be a resource for his wide-ranging pieces on issues such as automation and artificial intelligence, the U.S. health-care system, government spending, school performance, the changing U.S. workforce and more.

Samuelson’s commitment to rigorously plowing through the statistics to find the stories behind the data and his sharp twice-weekly take on important economic issues alltoooften missed by the headlines mean that his retirement is a loss for us all. But we are grateful for the decades of top-flight journalism he bestowed upon us and wish him all the best.

Will Davis, Washington

The writer is director of the OECD Washington Center.

Sorry we were slow with the photo

More good news from the National Zoo: A rare endangered spider tortoise was hatched in July [“No hiding surprise over zoo’s rare hatch,” Metro, Sept. 13]. But after reading the fascinating and mysterious account of the never-seen egg, the unwitnessed birth and the eventual surprising discovery of the rare hatchling, readers were left with only their imaginations to conjure what must be the unbearable cuteness of this rare little quarter-size tortoise known for the beauty of its shell.

A photograph would have been most welcome and might even have helped support this little treasure and others on the endangered species list! We’re ready for our close-up.

Sheri Langford, Fairfax

'Always,' for a limited time

The Sept. 15 news article “Astronomers detect potential sign of life on Venus” stated that, compared with Venus, “Mars has always appeared more congenial to life.” This is patently untrue. Until the 1960s discovery that Venus has a surface temperature in excess of 800 degrees Fahrenheit, it was long assumed to be a virtual twin of Earth. There was reputable scientific speculation that plant and even primitive animal life was a strong possibility.

Gus Mancuso, North Laurel

The third side of the story

The Sept. 14 article “Coronavirus lockdown steals Gazans’ last vestiges of normal life,” though heart-rending in its emotion, relayed the author’s subjective perspective without any filter or external corrective or comment. Just one example: The author’s lament at being “bound by the Mediterranean on one side, fenced in by the Israeli army on another” omitted any mention of the southern border of Gaza, which is patrolled by Egypt. A news piece in the World section of the daily paper warranted better.

Behnam Dayanim, Silver Spring

The tenets of good judgement

I look forward to reading Ann Hornaday’s movie reviews. I wholeheartedly support her decision to refrain from seeing “Tenet” in a movie theater, thereby potentially putting her life at risk [“I want to see ‘Tenet.’ But, no, I’m not dying to.,” Style, Sept. 4]. During these troubling times, it is critical to focus on life’s priorities, and sitting in a cinema with other people is not one of them. I expect Ms. Hornaday likely was criticized by the defiant, maskless folks who thought she was overreacting and perpetuating a coronavirus “hoax.” However, Ms. Hornaday was being utterly responsible and rightly challenged Warner Bros. and any other movie industry giants that choose to endanger others under the guise of “art.”

Veronica Clarke, Ellicott City

More irksome then Urkel

The Sept. 10 “Candorville” comic strip was exactly on the mark. I was an engineer, a federal employee, at the National Security Agency through both shutdowns of the federal government engineered by then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.). I cannot understand why Gingrich has prospered since then. He truly broke American politics, and the continuing focus on power rather than accomplishments is the price we have paid. Both parties have adopted his take-no-prisoners approach, and I hate it.

Jim Gallagher, Sandy Spring

High-return ballot boxes

Ballot drop boxes in Maryland were much more popular in the primary election than suggested in the Sept. 14 Metro article “Ballot drop boxes are coming to the D.C. region.”

The “13 percent of voters” figure is the proportion of the 3.6 million ballots mailed out that were returned via drop boxes. However, what’s more meaningful is drop-box usage as a percentage of the 1.4 million ballots actually returned. Looked at this way, the true proportion of ballot-drop-box usage averaged more than 30 percent statewide. In Montgomery County, it was 35 percent; in Prince George’s County, it was 41 percent. This presents a far different picture.

Janet Millenson, Potomac

The writer, a Montgomery County election worker and member of the League of Women Voters of Maryland, serves on an advisory group working with the State Board of Elections

A dark cloud in the weather section

Sept. 16, at breakfast, with sun streaming through the window, I think, “It will be a nice day.” Then I pick up The Post and stumble on the Weather Gang’s wordy forecast: “It will be another day without much in the way of cloudiness.” I read five empty words before two negatives — “without much” and “cloudiness.” I figure that’s sort of positive.

Next I see “some smoke likely.” Now I have to look for smoke to cloud my vision? The other day, a neighbor, walking by, called to me as I worked in my front-yard garden, “Enjoy the nice weather.” Call me Pollyanna, but during our summer storms of bad news, I’ll take a cliche like “Have a nice day” without complaint.

Lois F. Morris, Silver Spring

There's more than one candidate

Two articles about revelations in Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” again demonstrated The Post’s unfortunate habit of limiting articles about and photographs of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Take the coverage in the Sept. 10 paper.

The front-page headline — “ ‘I wanted to always play it down’ ” — was about what was revealed in the book. Fair enough. Then, on Page 4, there was more information about what President Trump told Woodward. There was also a second article, headlined “Trump tries to limit damage from revelations he minimized virus threat.” Again, the headline and the story were about Trump. In the article, we learned some major news: that in a speech to the United Auto Workers, Biden charged Trump with purposely playing down the danger and said flat-out that Trump “lied to the American people” about the threat it posed to the country. No photo.

This article could have focused on Biden’s charges. Or there could have been a separate article, complete with a photo of Biden saying Trump lied. Is it no longer news when one candidate states clearly that the other has lied about a major action?

As a former intelligence analyst, I have been counting the number of photos of Biden in The Post. They are few and far between. Well, Biden certainly isn’t as colorful as Trump. More fun to cover Trump in his latest outrage. The Post keeps Trump on the front page almost every day. Trump is highly skilled in producing news, and The Post takes the bait and gives him front-page coverage and photos, time and time again. Biden? Rarely.

Barbara Herzog, Washington

Danielle Pletka knows better

This letter may cost me a friendship, but in view of the Sept. 18 letters, “A tired pro-Trump argument,” responding to Danielle Pletka’s Sept. 15 op-ed, “Democrats may force me to vote for Trump,” I must expand the record.

Missing from Pletka’s op-ed was the essential fact that she was a longtime staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Pletka and I overlapped on the staff, she as a Jesse Helms and Dick Lugar senior staffer, and I as Joe Biden’s chief scientist. Pletka could work across the aisle when necessary. She was helpful to this new-to-the-Hill staffer, and she listened to scientific reasoning even when the answer wasn’t to the Republican staff’s liking.

Pletka knows Biden well. She worked with him. She knows perfectly well that the former vice president is not a left-winger nor a stalking horse for the left. And so I am puzzled at her column and its accusations. Why did she write it? Was it an “application” for a high-level job in a second Trump administration? If she so dislikes President Trump’s behavior and has such a low opinion of his competence, why would she seek such a post? I can only say that I am disappointed.

Peter D. Zimmerman, Great Falls

The writer was chief scientist and minority chief scientist of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.).

Ken Jennings should know better

Ken Jennings, the winner of the “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” tournament, praised the show for representing a half-hour every night when “questions have answers, and correct answers” [“A ‘slice of normality’ for $200, please,” Style, Sept. 16]. With a 74-game winning streak, Jennings should know that on “Jeopardy!,” it’s the other way around: Answers have questions.

Charles Carron, Alexandria