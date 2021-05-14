Though it is hard to disagree with Sebastian Smee’s description of the late Eli Broad as a somewhat arrogant, opinionated art collector and, more important, philanthropist, I take issue with his characterizing Broad’s “penchant for self-branding” as being comparable to that displayed by former president Donald Trump [“Eli Broad’s stunning generosity had a catch,” Style, May 3]. Even more outrageous was Smee’s claim that Broad’s stamp on Los Angeles is akin to Trump’s on New York. To suggest that the Los Angeles County Museum of Art or the Museum of Contemporary Art or the Broad Art Center at UCLA is akin to Trump Tower, various other Trump buildings (none of which are museums!) or even the Wollman Skating Rink, all of which are intended to be profit-making projects, is specious indeed.