Because poverty was caused by Lady Luck, it was not a moral problem. Seneca, one of the richest men in the empire, believed that the pauper is not a person who has too little but who wants too much. The Stoics also thought that their lives were guided by divine providence, that the universe had a mind in sync with our own and that the future could be told by examining entrails, the stars and planets — ideas that, after Copernicus and Darwin, philosophy ceded to religion and New Age metaphysics.