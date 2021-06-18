Left unstated was that the conference was a forum for Holocaust denial that featured the likes of white supremacist David Duke and several convicted European Holocaust deniers. The two rabbis were members of the extreme anti-Israel fringe sect Neturei Karta and in no way are representative of Jewry, or even of ultra-Orthodox Jewry more specifically. The obliviousness of the cutline is beyond understanding.
Behnam Dayanim, Silver Spring
It's always best to thank the astronomy gods on a regular basis
The June 6 Travel article on the formation of our Mid-Atlantic region, “The molding of the Mid-Atlantic,” did not mention that the Chesapeake Bay exists because a really big asteroid or comet hit near what is now the mouth of the bay some 35 million years ago. The colossal crater forced the convergence of the area’s major rivers, and repeated lowering of sea levels by hundreds of feet during the past couple of million years of the Ice Age led to the cutting of the deep valley that, when flooded during warm interglacials as it is now, is a bay.
The Maryland-Virginia coastline would be similar to that of the Carolinas if not for the extraterrestrial event, with the Susquehanna, Potomac, Rappahannock and James rivers each having an independent estuary emptying directly into the Atlantic.
Next time you are bobbing in a boat on the bay or enjoying its beaches, be sure to thank the great late Eocene meteorite impact. It was the biggest blast ever to hit the D.C. area.
Gregory Paul, Baltimore
A deeply distasteful depiction
Regarding Michael de Adder’s June 6 editorial cartoon:
The cartoon with former vice president Mike Pence standing on a platform with a noose tight around his neck was inappropriate, extremely distasteful and hardly funny.
A cartoon of a person — any person, but especially a public figure — in a noose is wrong. This cartoon made it look like The Post supports hanging someone, in this case the former vice president of the United States.
It was, for me, a very low point for The Post.
Harold T. DeWeese III, Germantown
Photographers have off-days, too
I was sorely disappointed in the photo portraying the meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that accompanied the June 5 front-page article “For Hamas, a surge of popularity in West Bank.” Despite having numerous other alternatives, The Post chose a photo that showed both gentleman in a bad light: Blinken with his eyes closed and Abbas looking distractedly at his watch.
Yes, facts are not always neutral and, on occasion, unintentional bias creeps into articles, but such obviously intentional and wholly avoidable bias in an important story undercuts the paper’s credibility and, ultimately, our democratic institutions.
William Baumgartner, Falls Church
Drop a line if you know the woman in black
Who are the three women in the large photograph that accompanies the June 7 front-page article “Black America’s pandemic loss”? By not identifying them, you have erased them from the story. But look, there they are!
Mary B. Rein, Takoma Park
I've decided to become an Epicurean instead
Regarding Nancy Sherman’s June 6 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Stoicism”:
Stoicism has inspired many valorous and noble lives, but Sherman underestimated its weirdness. It’s true that Stoicism is not just about keeping a “stiff upper lip.” Seneca, the wisest (but most compromised) of the Stoics, said that philosophy demands “self-restraint, not self-abnegation.” Stoicism did not want to change the world; it was about changing the self. It taught that reason could control the passions by arguing with them (since passion is an “opinion”).
Most thought that by practicing “apathy” (apatheia), they could achieve immunity to pain, invulnerability and imperturbability (ataraxia). They thought that the key to tranquility lay in (tendentiously and tenaciously!) redefining what is good, bad and indifferent. Life, death, wealth, politics and even the health of their own children became matters of “indifference.”
Epictetus said, creepily, that if your son dies, you should imagine how you would feel if he were someone else’s son. Seneca added that if your friend dies, just find a new one. Epictetus taught that people could be happy if they ignored everything that was not “up to them.” That’s fine if, like Marcus Aurelius, you’re a Roman emperor, but for the rest of Rome, that could be a formula for political apathy, because politics was not “up to them.”
Because poverty was caused by Lady Luck, it was not a moral problem. Seneca, one of the richest men in the empire, believed that the pauper is not a person who has too little but who wants too much. The Stoics also thought that their lives were guided by divine providence, that the universe had a mind in sync with our own and that the future could be told by examining entrails, the stars and planets — ideas that, after Copernicus and Darwin, philosophy ceded to religion and New Age metaphysics.
The Stoic way of life was designed for achieving peace of mind in an age of anxiety. That is its appeal. But most Stoics failed to see the touching beauty of human vulnerability and the possibility of expanding the scope of things that are “up to us” — things such as politics, health care and the distribution of wealth.
Winston Davis, Gaithersburg
Fat-shaming is counterproductive and harmful
The June 4 “WuMo” comic strip upset me. Do the artists think overweight people don’t realize they’re overweight? Or don’t know they’re at risk for, or have, diabetes? Compulsive eating is as much an addiction as alcoholism or gambling.
Maybe the artists think shaming overweight people will make them see the light and they’ll eat normally. Let me tell you a secret: Compulsive overeaters usually have a very low self-concept (no matter what you think you see); telling/shaming/mocking/judging/etc. just magnifies the negative and the individual will turn to food for comfort.
I’m really, really trying not to be snarky. There are so many ways to disrespect the multitudinous varieties of hurting people. I just used to think The Post cared about things like that — well, other than sexism in sports.
Ann Marie Evans, Silver Spring
The cause of the pandemic? Also us.
I took great issue with one of the subheadlines under the June 6 Outlook package “Origin stories for a pandemic”: “The evidence still points to nature as the culprit, say virologists Angela L. Rasmussen and Stephen A. Goldstein.” Using the phrase “nature as the culprit” gives license and justification for further assault on the natural world.
Nature is not the offender; we are.
Julie Super, Barnesville
Don't hide Texas's racist origins
The June 5 front-page article “Texas readies intervention into classrooms’ curricula,” about Texas Republicans’ plan to censor the teaching of Texas history, quoted the bill’s sponsor saying it is “about teaching racial harmony by telling the truth that we are all equal, both in God’s eyes and our founding documents.” But the article didn’t mention that Texas’s founding 1836 Constitution legalized slavery and even prohibited free people of color from permanent residence in Texas unless they could get government approval. If The Post must take seriously those who deny the racist origins of Texas, please at least report on Texas’s actual founding documents.
Charles McMillion, Washington
Don't protect the people who write racist emails
I was pleased to see that Colbert I. King used his June 5 op-ed, “The hate crawling back into the open,” to share some of his hate mail uncensored. It helped to transform today’s toxic vitriol from a vague concept to a harsh reality for all to see. But I’m not sure I agree with protecting these purveyors of hate. Why not print their names?
Charles Raeihle, Frederick
Don't forget all the racist massacres
Charles Lane deserves thanks for shedding more light in his June 9 Wednesday Opinion column, “Not far from Tulsa, a correction of the historical record,” on a violent chapter of U.S. history. Yes, Tulsa, and Colfax, La., need to be better known. But there were at least 11 race massacres during Reconstruction, including those two: 1866, New Orleans; 1866, Memphis; 1868, Opelousas, La.; 1868, Camilla, Ga.; 1868, St. Bernard Parish, La.; 1874, Eufaula, Ala.; 1874, Vicksburg, Miss.; 1875, Clinton, Miss.; 1887, Thibodaux, La; and 1898, Wilmington, N.C. A lot more research needs to be done.
C.E. Anyaso, Washington
Brave civilian has many counterparts in the military
The June 6 news article “Cambodia’s hero rat to retire from sniffing out land mines” noted that Magawa was the only winner of the Gold Medal for bravery awarded by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a British charity, who wasn’t a dog. The PDSA’s Dickin Medal for gallantry, though, has been given to 32 pigeons, four horses and a cat.
An example of a horse winning the prize is provided by Reckless, who aided the Marines during the Korean War in the 1953 Battle for Outpost Vegas. Reckless made 51 trips to the front in one day, carrying some 9,000 pounds of ammunition and ferrying wounded soldiers to safety. She was wounded twice during the battle. The Marines honored her courage by giving her several battlefield promotions. Shortly before her retirement, she achieved the rank of staff sergeant. She also received two Purple Hearts for her bravery and a (posthumous) Dickin Medal in 2016.
Martin Morse Wooster, Takoma Park
Obituary's interesting omission
The comprehensive and fascinating June 4 obituary for F. Lee Bailey, “Defended infamous clients, including O.J. Simpson,” somehow failed to mention that his rise to celebrity was so broad and swift that ABC gave him a prime-time television series in 1967. Oddly, the series, “Good Company,” had nothing to do with the law. It showed Bailey interviewing celebrities in their homes, much as Edward R. Murrow had done in his 1950s “Person to Person” series.
Sean Connery; Tony Curtis; then-Sen. Everett Dirksen (R-Ill.); Hugh Hefner; the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; actress Patricia Neal and her husband, Roald Dahl; Jack Paar; Sargent Shriver; and Zsa Zsa Gabor were among the notables Bailey visited.
In today’s celebrity-obsessed environment, it may be difficult to believe the show was a bomb, usually coming in dead last in the Nielsen ratings. It premiered in September and was off the air before Christmas.
Craig Henderson, Bowie
What about everyone else?
If one were to read the June 7 Religion article “Back to normal, but to church?,” one might be led to believe that The Post recognizes only one religion of significance. The article really was about Catholicism. Yet, according to a 2015 Pew Research Center Study, only 19 percent of the area’s population at that time identified as Catholic. The Post article did not recognize that other religions exist and may also struggle to return to pre-pandemic practices.
The return to religious practices and observances is a major issues for all denominations, but one would never realize that reading this article. Coverage of only one group insults all who practice other religions or none at all.
Pablo Collins, Bethesda
We have met the aliens, and they are us
The June 2 news article “At least one thing unites Democrats, Republicans: UFOs” only lightly touched on the Roswell, N.M., crash, but this singular event seems to have sparked curiosity and concern for more than 70 years.
In his memoir, “From the Banks of Wistar,” Gary James Hoffmann gives an interesting take regarding this crash based on an encounter with a group of investigators he calls “The Three Wise Men.” He suggests knowledge gained from the wreckage catapulted our technology, allowing it to develop into what we have today. Hoffmann does not attribute the crash to aliens. The investigators suggested mankind had advanced beyond where we are now, but a crisis reduced human life and the tools they produced to a primal, meager existence.
Marissa Calhoun, Bernville, Pa.
Silence is golden, while this letter is rather salty
As we move deeper into national and worldwide health crises of obesity and diabetes, was it necessary to begin the June 2 Food article “A pantry pasta can have briny depth” with “I’m a big fan of salt”?
Though there is pushback on regulatory measures to reduce excessive salt in our diet, there is plenty of evidence that excess salt in our diets is at least part of the problem of obesity.
My wife and I have made a long-term effort to cut back on salt and don’t miss the excess. Our problem is most food prepared by others, who are, for many reasons, big fans of salt. It is possible to cut salt incrementally so you do not miss it. And, as my wife points out, doing so allows you to taste the food.
Readers do not need any more encouragement to consume salt or to add salt to the food they prepare. In this case silence would be, if not golden, a good start.
Dwaine McCollum, Fairfax
