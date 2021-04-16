That batter was not power-hitting Harmon Killebrew or Frank Howard, former Senators greats, nor one of the Nationals’ current stars. It was Josh Gibson, Negro League icon and Hall of Famer whose team, the Homestead Grays, shared Pittsburgh and Washington as home from 1940 to 1951. How fitting, even if not intentional, that Gibson was the link between the column and article.

Gibson did not play for the Pittsburgh Pirates nor the Washington Senators, but not because he wasn’t good enough. He was forbidden, denied his right to play at a time American society fought inclusion to protect the heritage and tradition of the few. Recently, spearheaded by the Josh Gibson Foundation, a movement is underway to name Baseball’s MVP trophy after Gibson. To do so would be poetic justice for the thousands of Negro League ballplayers who played in obscurity due to Jim Crow. Thank you, MLB and the Washington Nationals, for honoring him retrospectively and for continuing to call for the justice and equality our nation’s founding documents lauded.

Thomas E. Kern, Silver Spring

The writer is the historian for the Josh Gibson Foundation.

●

The surprising realities of poverty

As an octogenarian, I sometimes think I know most of what I need to know about most topics. But I often find something important that I didn’t know in The Post’s fabulous weekly series: “Five Myths.” The March 28 essay on poverty was a gob-smacker!

Having spent most of my working life involved with the rural poor in developing countries, which were, of course, themselves overall poor, I thought I knew a lot about poverty. But this Five Myths showed me how little I understood about poverty in a well-off country.

Can I be alone? I doubt it. As it is a vital topic in today’s so unequal economy, perhaps The Post could commission a series of longer articles on each of these five myths, containing views from all vantage points.

Stephen Eccles, Annandale

As chief executive of an anti-poverty organization, I welcomed Mark R. Rank’s column debunking myths about poverty. At Interfaith Works, we serve more than 17,000 people in Montgomery County annually. They are challenged by homelessness, underemployment, and lack of access to food and clothing. The coronavirus pandemic has made some situations worse. I was struck particularly by one of those myths: Poverty is something that happens to other people. At Interfaith Works, we meet and serve people where they are. They come from all walks of life. Some have struggled with poverty all their lives. For others, it is a new circumstance triggered by unexpected events — the coronavirus, job loss, divorce or health expenses that overwhelmed. No matter how it happened, no one wants to be poor. This raises another myth: Poverty is the result of individual failure. The notion that being poor is someone’s own fault never seems to die. Through our work, we know many people living in poverty hold down two or even three jobs, often with no benefits. Safety net programs can help in a crisis, but navigating the systems can be discouraging or at times nearly impossible. I appreciate The Post spotlighting this topic. We must stop dehumanizing people with labels and start acknowledging that all individuals want a pathway to a stable, hopeful life. And yes, sometimes they need help. We all do.

Courtney Hall, Laurel

The writer is chief executive of Interfaith Works.

●

Misplaced blame

“The Sackler dynasty, built on drugs and pain,” Jonathan Cohn’s April 11 Book World review of Patrick Radden Keefe’s “Empire of Pain,” took aim at my late husband, Arthur Sackler, whose brothers (nearly a decade after Arthur Sackler died in 1987) brought OxyContin to market.

Brothers Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who founded the modern Purdue Pharma in 1991, emerged as key protagonists in precipitating the opioid crisis in America after introducing OxyContin to the market in 1996.

As I wrote in a Post op-ed several years ago, to blame Arthur Sackler as ground zero for the horrific epidemic sweeping this country is ludicrous. He was not the evil genius who devised his brothers’ (unscrupulous) marketing playbook. Far from it. In his day, Arthur Sackler pioneered by providing physicians with accurate information through his publication Medical Tribune.

Those who are profiteering from sensationalistic accounts of this tragedy should stop manipulating the truth to finger Arthur Sackler as the scapegoat. Attacking Arthur Sackler — who had nothing to do with opioids, never, ever profited from them, and whose philanthropy (including to the Smithsonian) was untouched by opioid profits — will not get us one inch closer to solving this public health crisis.

Jillian Sackler, New York

●

Better than the alternative

I read with interest the April 1 news article on efforts to control the coronavirus on the Grand Princess [“Guard members recall ‘eerie’ effort to test Grand Princess crew, passengers”]. Before my retirement from American University, one of my happy tasks was to meet with graduating students to produce a phonetic version of their names to be read at commencement; they often shared stories of four years of folks getting it wrong. So I was pleased that the article offered a parenthetical pronunciation for Senior Master Sgt. Jeremiah Loser’s last name: “Losher.” One can only imagine the jokes he has endured. Alas, “Losher” doesn’t quite complete the job; is it “L — ah — sher” or “L — oh — sher?”

John Hyman, Rockville

●

Bridging communities through fireworks

Having thoroughly enjoyed Philip Kennicott’s April 4 Sunday Arts essay, “A soaring welcome,” I thought of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia and the wonderful fireworks display it puts on every year. Here is an opportunity for us to also use the arches of a D.C. bridge to do something similar.



Unlike with Sydney’s bridge, we could instead put on a 180-degree fireworks show by having fireworks at the Washington Monument and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge — not only for the Fourth of July and New Year’s celebration, but also symbolically honoring two visionaries of our nation, Frederick Douglass and George Washington.

Imagine sitting at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers and seeing the fireworks spread across the horizon with D.C. grandly sited between them and enjoyed by our diverse communities.

Peter Myo Khin, Silver Spring

●

A flood of damming misconceptions

Regarding the April 1 Metro article “50-year Conowingo Dam license gains federal approval”:

It is correct that the dam changes the timing of when pollutants move downstream. However, it should have been made clear that the timing is affected for only sediment and phosphorus. Nitrogen, which is carried in solution, is not significantly affected by the dam.

This assertion is followed by “rather than flowing at a steady rate, pollutants are discharged all at once when the floodgates are opened.” The first half of this statement is factually incorrect, and the second half confuses cause and effect. Pollutant transport is episodic and unsteady. Infrequent floods transport vastly more pollution than occurs during normal flow. Opening the floodgates does not cause the increased pollutant load but is a consequence of large flows originating upstream.

The article quoted a person as saying that “conservationists worry that a substantial, hurricane-caliber storm could force the dam to dump considerable nutrients and sediment.” Such a storm would transport these contaminants independently of the dam; I will grant that scoured material contributes to the total load.

Betsy Nicholas likened it to “a great big ice cream scoop (that) comes and scoops up the sediment and dumps it downstream.” Such a colorful simile exaggerates the reality. During Tropical Storm Lee, the poster child for such an event, a bit more than a quarter of the sediment load was from scour; the rest was from upstream sources and had no relationship to the dam.

William J. Herb, Chestertown, Md.

●

Complex history of a gracious man

“Convicted operative at heart of Watergate,” the March 31 obituary for G. Gordon Liddy, a Nixon White House operative convicted in the Watergate scandal, said that Liddy volunteered to assassinate muckraking columnist Jack Anderson, but that Liddy’s superiors vetoed the idea.

In fact, the conspiracy to kill Anderson originated not with Liddy but with higher-ups in the Nixon White House. According to Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, in March 1972, presidential adviser Charles Colson summoned him to the Old Executive Office Building across from the White House and told him that Anderson “had become a great thorn in the side of the president” — and ordered Hunt to assassinate the investigative reporter. Hunt then brought Liddy into the plot, and the two met with a retired CIA poison expert, Edward Gunn, to figure out how to carry out the hit. Hunt and Liddy tailed Anderson in his car and surveilled his house to learn where he would be most vulnerable. Liddy said they even wrote up a memo for Colson outlining the best methods of snuffing Anderson out.

In a 2004 interview for my book “Poisoning the Press: Richard Nixon, Jack Anderson, and the Rise of Washington’s Scandal Culture,” Hunt told me that the order to assassinate Anderson must have come “directly from the president” because Colson didn’t have the courage to do it without then-President Richard M. Nixon’s prior authorization. Ultimately, Colson called off the assassination, and instead Hunt and Liddy were instructed to break into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building. The rest, as they say, is history.

Mark Feldstein, Bethesda

I know there was no love lost between The Post and G. Gordon Liddy, but the April 1 Style article “The legacy of a political ‘super-klutz’ ” was particularly mean-spirited, essentially another opportunity to point the finger at “toxic masculinity.”

Though not a fan of his right-wing politics, I was a fan of Liddy’s old radio show on WJFK, even going so far as to go down to the radio station to get him to sign my copy of his autobiography, “Will.” The man couldn’t have been more gracious to me in taking the time to sign my book.

One thing that stands out in my mind is the time he comforted an elderly woman caller to his show who was despondent to the point of suicide after losing her husband. Liddy listened with understanding and found the right words. The man was far more than a “super-klutz.”

Fred Schaefer, Sperryville, Va.

●

Missing voices

Where were the voices of the fleeing families in the March 29 news article “Family migration surge marks new phase in border crisis”? The reasons people cross the border — violence, poverty, climate change, coronavirus — are as important as the numbers. An article like this can serve only to perpetuate our country’s scarcity mentality by neglecting to provide context. Nobody leaves their home country unless they absolutely have to.

Jody Leader, Brookline, Mass.

●

We needed a navigator at the helm

A caption with the otherwise fine April 7 Retropolis column about the tragic sinking of the USS Johnston in World War II, “Long-lost WWII ship wreckage identified in expedition,” described the ship in 1943 as “off the coast of Seattle or Tacoma, Wash.” As any proud longtime Seattleite could tell you, the ship was clearly off Seattle. The pointed building in the background is the iconic Smith Tower, which for nearly 50 years was the tallest building in the United States west of the Rockies. The graceful Smith Tower still stands, a remnant of Queen City history, though it is now overshadowed by boring skyscrapers.

Peter Jenkins, Bethesda

●

Objection to this simplified definition

The March 27 Style article on Dominion Voting Systems’s lawsuit against Fox News, “Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox,” stated that University of Utah law professor RonNell Andersen Jones said that if Dominion were treated as a public figure, then it would have to show Fox News acted in “reckless disregard” of the truth, meaning “it knowingly lied or ignored evidence to the contrary.” That paraphrase mangled the legal standard, which is an important one to understand.

To prevail in a defamation claim under the New York Times v. Sullivan standard, a celebrity or public figure must show the news publisher acted with “actual malice.” Proof of a knowing lie establishes actual malice straight-up. Rather than being the standard itself, a showing of reckless disregard of the truth is an important alternative means to meet that actual malice standard. It prevents news publishers who fail to conduct appropriate inquiry into the truth or falsehood of damaging statements about celebrities and public figures from later claiming lack of knowledge as a defense.

Dorothy Lin, Bethesda

●

Inequality runs deep

I agree with Steven Parker’s opinion regarding reporting on men’s and women’s college basketball in his March 27 Free for All letter, “Bring women to the front.” But “Lady Terps”? Really? Do we have the Lady Terps and the Gentleman Terps? I don’t recall ever hearing the latter term. Women’s teams and men’s teams call for similar references, reporting and weight rooms.

Sue Borsuk, Glen Burnie

●

Putting positive energy into the world

Reading about Donnel Baird’s efforts to bring clean energy to low-income New Yorkers brightened my morning [“Block by block, he’s working to save the planet,” front page, April 6]. More articles about climate solutions, be they large-scale or small, can help readers face climate change without despair and encourage us to make necessary changes in our own households and communities for the common good.

Miriam Bolotin, Washington Grove

●

Brooding poetry

Lawrence Downes’s April 4 Outlook essay, “Live like a cicada: Enter and exit singing.,” was one of the most beautiful and meaningful pieces I have ever read in The Post. His poetic lines and depth moved me to tears. Congratulations on publishing such a piece of art.

Marisa Rosenfeld, Charlotte