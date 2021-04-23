This is no mere “makes a face.” It is the legendary Junior Birdmen pose, used when singing the legendary Junior Birdmen song.

The Junior Birdmen program encouraged grade school children to take up a career in the fairly new and growing business of flying airplanes in the 1930s. It was sponsored by Hearst newspapers and received scholarships from United Airlines.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cox must be a great student of history for someone of her age to know about Junior Birdmen and do such a fine rendition.

Michael Hardiman, Washington

●

There's no space for more junk

The April 11 Sunday Business article “Tiny satellites launch a tech revolution” championed the commercial space industry’s plan to literally flood space with multiple thousands of small satellites, providing disaster warnings, detailed imaging for various uses and broadband connectivity for remote areas. All good, right? Unfortunately, this rosy view is totally devoid of context. Previously, with only a fraction of that number of satellites in orbit, we had 23,000 pieces of space junk of softball size or greater, a half-million pieces down to one centimeter and 100 million pieces smaller than that, all moving seven times faster than a bullet, which causes serious damage to satellites, space stations and spacewalking astronauts.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The article didn’t mention struggling efforts to coordinate the usage of space or that two major satellites catastrophically crashed together already. How will we avoid the looming likelihood that, just like we overfished and depleted our ocean resources, we will overload space with dangerous debris until we decimate our space resource?

The public needs more considered analysis of encroaching technology, not just another sales pitch for commercial products. Thalidomide, biotechnology corn, genetic manipulation, 10,000 satellites — what, me worry? Who needs GPS? Please provide a more balanced follow-up view.

Dave Bort, Keedysville, Md.

●

Age-old misunderstanding

Regarding the April 11 editorial “End life tenure on the high court”:

Story continues below advertisement

Though there is merit to the notion of term limits for Supreme Court justices, the fact that the court was created “at a time of much shorter life expectancy” doesn’t really help make that case. While life expectancies were much shorter when the Constitution was ratified, about 35 years, as compared with about 78 years today, human life spans haven’t changed all that much. Much shorter life expectancies back then were mainly due to high child mortality. If you could make it through those early years, you had an excellent chance of living to a ripe old age. Until Ronald Reagan, the longest-lived U.S. president was John Adams. As for the Supreme Court, the first chief justice, John Jay, lived to be 83, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s immediate predecessor, William Rehnquist, lived to be 80.



Advertisement

John Seager, Washington

The writer is president of the Population Connection.

Story continues below advertisement

●

Pocketful of problems

The April 13 Style article “A first-grader gets a pocketful of kudos after a letter to Old Navy goes viral” explained why first-grader Kamryn Gardner wanted pockets in her jeans. She wrote a persuasive letter to Old Navy that got results. On April 15, a letter to Heloise had a similar complaint that “women’s jeans in general are cut so that the pockets in the front are small or faux . . . and the pockets in the back are low and short.”

Manufacturers argue that women want slim jeans and pants. They fail to mention that it saves them money. Pockets require more detailed sewing, fabric and skill. Kamryn would be the perfect advocate for girls and women so she doesn’t have to face the fake-pocket problem a second time.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Anderson, Arlington

●

Adding more worthy names to the record

The April 11 Metro article about the dedication of the University of Virginia’s new memorial to the enslaved people who built the university, “Monument honoring the enslaved people who built U-Va. is dedicated,” eloquently described the memorial itself, the importance of slavery in the institution’s history and — important context — the efforts of other universities to reconcile with this painful aspect of their past. Missing from the piece, however, was any mention of the team that designed the memorial. For the record, this moving space was designed by architects Höweler + Yoon, designer and historian Mabel O. Wilson, landscape architect Gregg Bleam, community liaison Frank Dukes and artist Eto Otitigbe. Let’s not let these names, like most of those memorialized there, also be lost to history.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick L. Phillips, Washington

●

Reserve plastic for rain protection

The April 11 Parade magazine cover featured a heartbreaking photo of a bird enshrouded in a plastic bag. This magazine itself came in a plastic bag, and the entire Post came in yet another bag.

How sad that plastic bag use is so entrenched in our society that even this message about a critical environmental issue came delivered in two plastic bags. For years, my Post was delivered in plastic only when it was raining. Now it is always delivered in plastic.

What an impact it would have if The Post would revert to using plastic bags only when it rains, and no plastic bags ever for the insert.

Story continues below advertisement

Megan Sheils, Washington

●

Even introverts feel isolation

Although the April 12 Style article “More than happy to stay home” addressed some nuances in the text, the headline presented a false dichotomy that introverts have enjoyed the isolation of the pandemic. Sure, as someone who finds high-fives threatening, it’s been easier to implement social distancing. And, yeah, it was gratifying to avoid a grocery store interaction with a mom whose girls bullied my daughter because — masked and face-shielded — she didn’t recognize me. I’ve had no awkward interactions with stationery store clerks. (Their apparent interest in the recipients of the birthday cards I purchased baffles me.) At the same time, we introverts have friends and family and even colleagues we love, but it’s hard for us to be spontaneous. I miss meeting icebreakers and team retreats with my work colleagues; they provided structured, comfortable and meaningful opportunities for social interaction. (It might be worth noting that I am fortunate to have a private office, with a door that closes, at my work.) And I miss parties and happy hours with a group of parents I’ve now known for about a decade whose children have not bullied my kids. Social isolation during the pandemic has been lonely for introverts like me.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sharon Vandivere, Takoma Park

●

The cicadas are coming

Armed with the information in the April 18 news article “Answers to the buggiest questions on Brood X cicadas,” I feel prepared to deal with the upcoming invasion. Years ago, I would have had to wade through page after page. Thanks to The Post’s able communicators, I found all I need in a few minutes.

Terry C. Smith, Arnold

●

This pair needed unbridled applause

On April 10, Rachael Blackmore, riding Minella Times, became the first female jockey to win the Grand National Steeplechase, one of the most challenging horse races in the world. The race is more than four miles long over 30 fences. The only mention in The Post was a few lines in the Sports Digest.

This is the real “National Velvet,” and Blackmore deserved more notice than this, as did her incredible horse.

Advertisement

Sue Otwell, Silver Spring

●

What's in a name?

Would it be possible to do away with the terms “first lady” and “second gentleman”? In this day and age, is it appropriate to describe anyone in such a derivative and, in my mind, demeaning manner? Can’t the person just be the spouse or the husband or wife if some description beyond their quite recognizable name is required?

Christina Monroe Smith, Alexandria

●

Reopen Dumbarton Oaks

I thoroughly enjoyed the April 11 Washington Post Magazine article about the design of the Dumbarton Oaks gardens, “Groundbreakers.” Living in Georgetown, without a garden of my own, I have always treasured my regular trips to Dumbarton Oaks, which I treat as my personal oasis and reminder of life. In the springtime, I make a point to visit Dumbarton Oaks frequently to observe the progression of blooms.

Advertisement

Therefore, the pandemic-related closure of the gardens to the public last March, which continues to this date, strikes a particular blow to my personal joie de vivre. Though I fully understood the closure last year, I was hoping that the outdoor nature of the gardens and the wide dissemination of the coronavirus vaccine would enable the gardens’ managers to reopen them at least partially. Alas, as the daffodils and forsythia fade, that has not yet occurred.

In this light, I anticipated that the article would address the question of when the gardens might reopen. Surely the writer of the profile could have asked a Dumbarton Oaks official about this, but the article was seemingly written as if the pandemic did not exist and the gardens are fully open. I am sure many Washingtonians are as eager as I am to return to Dumbarton Oaks, and it would have been nice if The Post could have given us at least a clue.

Richard Pearson, Washington

●

Maybe it didn't consort with their marriage

In her April 12 Style column, “His wife was a queen, and he was a prince,” Monica Hesse was right that Elizabeth II’s husband was called “prince” and that there was no “king consort.” But she could have mentioned that, after many years of marriage, Queen Victoria in the 18th century bestowed on her husband Prince Albert the title of “prince consort,” which was considered a gesture of special approval and love. (She first wanted to name him “king consort,” but the government refused because he was a foreigner.) Elizabeth II did not follow that tradition with Philip, which caused many over the years to wonder why not.

Harry Brodie, Fulton

●

Women's sports deserve equality

I find it pathetic that The Post chose to feature a fantasy baseball article on the front of the April 16 Sports section, and the Challenge Cup women’s professional soccer article was on Page 6.

The Washington Spirit soccer team is D.C.’s professional women’s soccer team, yet The Post consistently treats it like a fringe sport. It was an exciting match, with the Spirit winning in overtime.

What will it take for The Post to start featuring the women’s professional sports equally as prominently as the men’s?

Sarah Brachman, Falls Church

●

Unfairness on our watch

The April 8 front-page headline “Infections climb on Biden’s watch” was unworthy of a major, sophisticated newspaper. What’s next: “Sun rises, sets on Biden’s watch”?

President Biden appears to have done everything he can to stem the coronavirus public health pandemic. The problem is not with him; it’s with so many red-state governors and Trump supporters who push back against common-sense rules such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and, worst of all, getting coronavirus vaccinations.

This was an unfair and misleading headline.

John H. Jennrich, Reston

●

Building hope

I was heartened by Colbert I. King’s fine April 3 op-ed, “Will Democrats torpedo Biden’s infrastructure plan?” The title reminded one of the national and intraparty divisions we experience. The column emphasized the hope that can be kept alive as Congress works through President Biden’s infrastructure bill and its benefits to the country that connect with but exceed usual notions of infrastructure.

Indeed, the column was perfectly timed. The cherry blossoms were out and visible; the weather that weekend began with cold winds and concluded with warmer sunsets. Amid signs of hope, let’s get to work.

King’s column could have elaborated on doubts, perhaps contributing to continued division in the land. Instead, he characterized the president’s plan as a visionary one that “leaves few of the nation’s most pressing problems unaddressed” and listed benefits of the Biden program. Older folks have lived through times when vigorous, hopeful public action has prevailed over the outlook for public failure; younger people may have absorbed too much of the doubts at a time of decision.

As one of the older folks, I was grateful for King’s piece. His insight and guidance can direct all of us toward a recognizable degree of success. Cynical people will act as they think appropriate, but the King column recommended a happier endeavor. We can, with hopeful effort, get many good deeds accomplished.

Charles H. Ellis III, Washington