Swift has motivated me to work hard and keep my head up during these difficult times — and that’s all I could ever ask of a musician.

Eliana Rosenthal, Washington

Chris Richards’s review of Taylor Swift’s new album was troubling. I’m not interested in extolling the virtues of an album I enjoyed to someone who clearly won’t be receptive. Richards’s writing, however, was indicative of an unfortunate but all-too-common mind-set in criticism. To many male music writers, Swift exists in a state of perpetual poseur-hood.

The same people who chided her for “cosplaying indie” on her past two releases labeled her a sellout the second songs such as “Shake It Off” hit the airwaves. Be it pop or alternative, Swift can never create, only imitate. There is no room for nuance; there is no winning on her part. Her collaborations with acts such as the National and Bon Iver are seen as frivolous, as role-play by those interested in keeping their favorite music “pure.”

While nothing new, it’s a shame we’re still doing this.

Justin Gross, Silver Spring

●

The biggest story

Please put the coronavirus statistics back on the front page where they belong. There is no bigger story.

Cathleen A. Clinton, Washington

●

Don't keep your social distance

The use of the words “social distancing” among the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is wrong. They are ambiguous words that may be confusing for many people. Public health messages should be clear and unambiguous. The right words are “physical distancing.” We need more, not less, social connection, albeit through different means.

César Chelala, New York

The writer, a physician, is a public health expert who developed the series “Communicating for Health” for the Pan American Health Organization. He conducted several health-related missions for United Nations agencies and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

●

Older, wiser, more resilient

Though I appreciate the need to focus on the widespread mental health impact of the coronavirus, the author of the Nov. 27 op-ed “A parallel pandemic of depression, anxiety and grief” did not mention one group that has been shown to be surprisingly resilient to negative mental health effects: older adults.

A number of studies have shown that older adults (ages 60 to 80) have lower rates of coronavirus-related depression, anxiety and stress responses than their younger counterparts. Researchers reporting on these findings speculate that acquired factors, such as wisdom and ability to regulate emotion, along with close meaningful relationships, may be protective.

That older adults appear to have greater resilience doesn’t mean they need less attention, but that attention should not siphon off resources from other vulnerable populations, especially children.

Caroline Wellbery, Bethesda

●

Wildly misguided

The Nov. 22 Washington Post Magazine article “The Wild Horse Wars” seemed to be a one-sided profile of ranchers who want to round up and slaughter America’s iconic mustangs. This is a complex issue in the American West.

The portrayal of ranchers vs. “activists” ignored the larger context of the struggle over Western public lands. Polls show that Americans strongly prioritize conservation and recreation; however, commercial interests are allowed to exploit this land for profit at taxpayers’ expense.

Like the bald eagle, wild horses are federally protected for their historic and symbolic significance to the nation. The vast majority of Americans support their protection and oppose slaughter. Yet federal wild horse policy is driven by commercial livestock interests that view wild horses as competition for cheap forage subsidized by our tax dollars.

There are successful alternatives to the government’s cruel roundup and penning of wild horses and its dangerous plan to surgically sterilize mares. My organization, for example, runs the world’s largest wild horse birth control darting program. It’s a humane, noninvasive alternative to the current approach, which the National Academy of Sciences concluded was “expensive and unproductive for the [government] and the public it serves.”

Suzanne Roy, Davis, Calif.

The writer is executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign.

●

Behind the eight ball

I appreciated “Hometown hero,” Randy Julian’s Dec. 12 Free for All letter noting that the Nov. 28 obituary for legendary football player Jake Scott, “Super Bowl MVP in ’72 Dolphins’ perfect season,” omitted mention of his days in Arlington at Washington-Liberty High School. But the plot thickens, as we locals have recently been discussing. Scott did not graduate from W-L and was removed from his starring role on the football team because of poor grades. (Scott himself confirmed to me in a 2016 interview that he spent too much time at the pool hall.) He ended up graduating from the private Bullis School in Potomac.

Charlie Clark, Arlington

●

Breaking barriers

The Dec. 8 front-page obituary for Gen. Chuck Yeager, “Aviation hero broke the sound barrier,” recalled a life of honorable and exceptional service by a true American hero.

While it is important to remember Yeager’s life for the many years of service and acts of true heroism he gave to his nation, it is appropriate that we remember him most for being the first person to break the sound barrier.

It is always the case in our nation’s history that our proudest moments are the result of acts of tremendous bravery that break previously insurmountable barriers. Yeager’s life will always stand as testament to the best of America and her ethos for that very reason.

As a Navy officer who has served alongside many talented and dedicated aviators during my time in service, I can attest that Yeager’s legacy of brave Americans taking to the skies to push the limits in defense of the American future is alive and well.

In a year when so many Americans have taken to the streets and exercised their right to protest injustice, and in a year when tens of millions of American voters exercised our right at the ballot box, it is fitting that as this turbulent year comes to a close, we remember that our best will always be found just beyond our grasp, at the edge of our reach, waiting for us to step forward again into the future.

Seth Clarke, Woodbridge

●

It's a wonderful, short life

I love Michael Gerson’s thinking and writing, but his Dec. 8 Tuesday Opinion column, “Eric Metaxas and the meaning of Advent,” made me wonder if he has talked with anyone with insight into the enlightenment and joy that come from a lack of faith.

His firm assertions about the negative consequences of doubt — about a world in which “raw matter” is all there is — were uncharacteristic of his general openness to ideas. For me and many other nonbelievers, the wonder of human existence would be diminished if it were created and lorded over by some sort of supernatural being. Yes, life actually is just a “brief gap between oblivions” — and that’s exactly what makes it so amazing and precious.

Gerry Bishop, Charlottesville

●

It's a very short life

While it is true the Danish mayfly spends only one or two days as a winged adult, this does not mean it has “the shortest life span of any animal,” as written in the Dec. 8 Science Scan article “Well, maybe no tiara or flowers. But Danish mayfly wins annual title from these judges” [Health & Science].

The article stated in an earlier paragraph that Danish mayflies spend one to three years as eggs or larvae, which are alive, too, right? The common housefly can go from egg to maggot to pupa to adult in a matter of weeks, and that is a truly short life span.

Ed Chapman, Washington

●

Near and far

On Dec. 9, The Post’s front page featured an article with this headline: “Virus cases pass half a million in region.” The lead paragraph said, “The number of known coronavirus cases in the greater Washington region climbed past 500,000 on Tuesday,” and the article went on to quote “officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia.”

I grew up in Clifton Forge, Va., about 220 miles southwest of D.C., and if anyone had suggested we were part of “greater Washington,” the laughter would have been uproarious. For us, Roanoke was “the city.” Some places in far Southwest Virginia are 400 miles and a seven-hour drive from Capitol Hill.

The Post’s reporting on the coronavirus excluded the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, the easternmost reaches of which include Harpers Ferry, Charles Town, Shepherdstown and Martinsburg — communities a commutable 68 to 78 miles from D.C. Indeed, Martinsburg and Harpers Ferry are served by MARC trains.

So what’s the logic of The Post’s including all of Virginia and Maryland but none of West Virginia in its “greater Washington region” reporting?

Maurice Fliess, Reston

●

A distant miss

In her Nov. 29 op-ed, “The media’s perpetual self-sabotage,” Kathleen Parker attempted to enlighten the bubble-stuck media as to why Democrats have been losing the Bubba vote in every presidential election for the past 40 years. Unfortunately, her insights included a reference to “Trump’s near-reelection a few weeks ago.”

Regardless of one’s definition of a landslide, an electoral college breakdown of 306 to 232 and a popular-vote lead of more than 7 million do not translate into a near miss for the incumbent. Please don’t help President Trump and his mathematically challenged cohorts in constructing this dangerous myth.

Douglas M. Pollock, Oakton

●

Tinker, teller, soldier, spy

Many thanks for the expansive Dec. 14 front-page appreciation of John le Carré [“Onetime agent lifted the spy novel to literature”]. The only thing I would add to it is that le Carré was a superb “reader” of his own works. I recently bought the audio version of “Agent Running in the Field” despite my wariness that it was “read by the author.” To my surprise and delight, le Carré turned out to be an excellent storyteller.

As a first-person narrator, he delivered the story with the familiar mix of world-weariness and doubt interrupted by moments of keen insight, resolve and loyalty that have long defined his protagonists. He also conveyed the personality of a wide variety of the other characters without overdoing it with concocted voices. I encourage his readers to give him a listen and see if they don’t agree.

Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington

●

The duty to warn

The Dec. 6 obituary for Jerrold M. Post, “CIA profiler who called Trump ‘dangerous’ dies,” outlined the value of professionals being involved in assessing the health and psychology of leaders, as he did in his career as founding director of the Central Intelligence Agency Center for the Analysis of Personality and Political Behavior.

I had the privilege of seeing Post speak at a conference regarding the “Goldwater Rule,” which bars members of the American Psychiatric Association from expressing a professional opinion about public figures without conducting an examination and being granted proper authorization for a statement, at its May 2017 annual meeting. The APA went further with its ethics committee clarification less than two months after President Trump’s inauguration that psychiatrists should not render opinions about “the affect, behavior, speech or other presentation of an individual” that draws on their knowledge. At that 2017 APA meeting, Post noted declining media requests for commenting in deference to the APA’s official position, but said the ethics principle is “extreme and overdrawn.” The obituary quoted Post’s widow as saying he felt psychiatrists have a duty to warn, which led to his final book a year before dying of the coronavirus.

Post’s earlier role for 20 years at the CIA continues to be an accepted exception to the Goldwater Rule: extended analysis of world leaders under controlled conditions of scholarship (and to quote the March 15, 2017, APA ethics committee statement) “aimed at enhancing public and governmental understanding of these individuals.” Based on the level of media commentary trying to understand the president and what is happening in our country, we can benefit from those, like Post, with expertise in this area.

Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York

●

Spoilers, then and now

About the “Classic Peanuts” in the Dec. 6 Comics section: Thanks for ruining “Citizen Kane” for a new generation of movie viewers. The same comic ruined the movie for me almost 50 years ago.

Stephen Rezendes, Alexandria

●

Let's cancel this 'drama'

The headline for the Dec. 5 Metro summary of recent Fairfax County police reports, which described three shootings and an incident with a knife, revealed a sad lack of faith in our sense of community. The print headline said that the reports “spotlight the uncertainty of daily life”; online, the headline read that the reports “describe the drama of daily life.” A more appropriate headline would have noted that the reports point to the dangers of widespread gun ownership.

We do not have to accept gun violence as one of life’s uncertainties. Common-sense legislation could remove shootings from our list of daily dramas.

Greg Wahl, Washington

●

Ganging up on winter

Kudos to the Capital Weather Gang for the Dec. 9 Winter Weather Guide’s outstanding and comprehensive coverage to help the residents of the metropolitan Washington area prepare for the upcoming winter. The guide contained a wealth of science information, no “fake news,” and was in a format, including graphics, that was easy to read and understand.

Ron Gird, Fairfax