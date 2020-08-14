One important reason that typhus deaths fizzled out early is that we were very diligent about finding and removing lice from our hair and clothing. It became a daily ritual. Also, we seldom ventured out.

The article stated, “Nearly all of the Warsaw Ghetto’s residents were deported to concentration, forced labor and extermination camps.” Actually, the Warsaw Ghetto was a concentration camp, and the deportations in the summer and fall of 1942 were to the extermination camp of Treblinka, approximately 60 miles northeast of Warsaw. The only forced labor there involved cremating the bodies of other victims.

Alex Hershaft, Bethesda

●

A rich cheap shot

In the same paragraph that he recounted over-the-top allegations by enemies of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Klein, the author of “Primary Colors” (who earned a bundle by stuffing his novel with just such material), lumped me in with conservative columnist William Safire as among the “mainstream journalists . . . who pasteurized the poison for public consumption.” Klein cited no examples because there are none.

My reporting on former president Bill Clinton for Newsweek was spot on, won a National Magazine Award (among others) and has more than withstood the test of time. As I documented many years ago, the same decidedly cannot be said for Klein’s columns from that era vigorously defending the president.

Michael Isikoff, Washington

How ironic that Joe Klein (a.k.a. Anonymous, the author of “Primary Colors”) was selected to review the new book “The Hunting of Hillary: The Forty-Year Campaign to Destroy Hillary Clinton” by Michael D’Antonio. The resulting article, “Why have so many tried to take down Hillary? She’s America’s scapegoat.,” offered Klein an opportunity to recap every misogynistic and baseless charge that has been hurled at this immensely qualified and accomplished woman. Referring to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton as a “scapegoat” — an animal, a goat, that carries the sins of a people upon its head — was offensive not only to Clinton but also to women generally. Moreover, Clinton is not “the Clintons,” nor is she the personification of the foibles of her husband or of a generation. Perhaps another prominent political figure might be awarded that honor? The demented and relentless hunting that Klein attributed to her detractors might just as easily apply to Klein’s own focus. This article appeared at a time when many of us are keenly and sadly aware of what might have been.

Mary H. Kiraly, Bethesda

●

Made in Spain, not India

In “Under America’s racial hierarchy lies a deeper system of division: Caste,” his Aug. 2 Book World review of Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Kenneth W. Mack said Wilkerson drew parallels by analogy between the Indian caste system and racial hierarchies in the United States. There is, however, a direct historical derivation — not just an analogy — between caste and race discrimination in the United States. This is because caste-based discrimination did not originate in India.

As I describe in my book “Exiles in Sepharad: The Jewish Millennium in Spain,” in the 16th century, the Spanish and Portuguese established a system of “casta” or caste discrimination in the Americas based on “limpieza de sangre” or blood purity that discriminated principally against people of African descent. The word “casta” was brought into India by the Portuguese, and the casta system was adapted by the British to apply to Indian social hierarchies.

Though the settlers in what is now the United States were not familiar with the Indian social distinctions, they were very familiar with the casta system in Latin America and modeled their early racist practices — including the use of Spanish racial words such as “negro” and “mulatto” — on the Spanish systems.

Jeffrey Gorsky, Arlington

●

45 is 74

The first paragraph of the Aug. 2 front-page article “The voices that pulled Biden left on climate” mentioned that former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, appealed to “voters young enough to be his grandchildren.” The next paragraph called Biden a “77-year-old Democrat.” Age and, even more so, age-related decline in cognitive abilities are certainly legitimate issues in the presidential election, but both candidates should be treated equally. I saw no mention of President Trump’s age in the main news section of the paper.

Ann Marie Cunningham, Falls Church

●

Towering works of art

One of the great art attractions in Venice is the equestrian statue of the soldier of fortune Bartolomeo Colleoni, sculpted in the 1480s by Andrea del Verrocchio. On its magnificent pedestal, it towers 60 feet above the Campo Santi Giovanni e Paolo. This martial formula — rider, horse, pedestal — dates to Roman times and is the same employed for the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Also standing 60 feet high, it is the tallest of the 40 or so post-Civil War equestrian monuments erected in cities of the North and the South in the period of the so-called American Renaissance: 1876 to 1917. The Colleoni is considered a masterwork of the Italian Renaissance. The Lee, by celebrated French sculptor Antonin Mercié, takes its place — artistically speaking — with the finest of the equestrian statues of that golden age of American sculpture. Beside the gilded Sherman in New York by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, for example.

In his Aug. 2 Arts & Style article “The paradoxes of history along Monument Avenue,” Philip Kennicott offered an intriguing and expansive deconstruction of the statues on Monument Avenue and their contemporary sociopolitical setting. Possibly a similar narrative could be discovered for the Colleoni and its tumultuous Venetian milieu. But, putting first things first, ought not the imperative of the high standing of either of these serious works of art — as art — soar above whatever concerns one might conjecture regarding the vicissitudes of their times and surroundings?

James Herold, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

●

The whole truth

After reading the Aug. 5 Wednesday Opinion essay by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, “A resurrection of the census’s horrific history,” I was sorry to see that the myth of the Three-Fifths Compromise has overtaken the reality. It is undoubtedly true that many of our Founders did believe that “each Black person was subhuman.” But that was not the source of the compromise.

When the Constitution was being created, Southern states brazenly asked for their representation in Congress to be based on their entire population, including enslaved Black people. The Northern states were reluctant to agree to this. Eventually, the two sides compromised by counting only part of the enslaved population.

After Reconstruction, Southern states undid the Three-Fifths Compromise by denying the vote to their Black citizens. According to Harvard professor Alexander Keyssar, a 1914 Alabama election pamphlet defended the electoral college by saying, “with the Negro half of our people not voting, our voice in the national elections, which is now based upon total population, would then be based solely on our voting population and, therefore reduced by half.” If not for the compromise, the South would have been given this increased voice many years earlier.

Robert Pollack, Philadelphia

●

This didn't urn its spot

Seek as I might, I cannot find any newsworthy substance to the story of Kerry Kennedy and Alan J. Dabbiere’s feud over a planter from Robert F. Kennedy’s Hickory Hill estate [“RFK’s daughter seeks return of family heirloom,” Metro, Aug. 3]. The urn has no special provenance, the legal squabble sets no intriguing precedent, and it’s not even very compelling Kennedy-family gossip. Did The Post really run out of interesting local stories connected to the pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, police reform, economic free fall, school reopenings, November elections or baseball to be covered?

E. Shelley Reid, Clifton

●

Chief justice of us all

The opening words about Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in the Aug. 2 editorial “Plotting DACA’s demise” brought back a memory from more than 50 years ago when I was a 20-something news writer for the Associated Press bureau in downtown Baltimore. A message clattered on one of the teletype printers on an autumn day in 1969. The yellow paper of the CW printer, the Collection Wire where bureaus messaged stories for the national news wire to New York, was ripped off and put in the “In” basket of our desk editor. From the general desk editor of the AP national news wire came this message: “Please inform your staff writer that Warren Burger is Chief Justice of the United States.”

To this day, I still remember covering a federal court hearing and making what is probably the most common flub in references to the Supreme Court. There are eight associate justices of the Supreme Court, but the leader is the chief justice of the United States. I think I may still have that 51-year-old piece of yellow paper, and I always laugh and think, “Welcome to the club” when I see a reference to the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Randolph Arndt, Clarksville

●

Griffith was no Marshall. Good.

Like Skip Strobel, I’m a 69-year-old D.C. native. Though I wholeheartedly agree with his premise that “Robert Kennedy deserves better than just another football stadium” [Local Opinions, Aug. 2], I take issue with his painting Clark Calvin Griffith with the same brush as George Preston Marshall.

Sure, Marshall was a bigot, who resisted employing a Black player on his pro football team until forced to by the Interior Department as a condition of being allowed to use the new D.C. Stadium. No dispute there. Griffith, on the other hand, went out of his way on many occasions to lend a hand to Washington’s Black community.

Shirley Povich often referred to Griffith’s ballclub as a “Mom & Pop” operation. It was true, inasmuch as Griffith’s entire family depended on the baseball team for a living. There was no side business to create wealth for “The Old Fox,” as he was nicknamed by many inside the game. The Washington American League baseball team operated on a shoestring. Griffith owned a ballpark, which he gladly rented to the Homestead Grays of the Negro National League beginning in 1940. He wasn’t averse to changing his own team’s schedule to accommodate the Grays. On occasion, he lent his own employees to Grays owner Cumberland Posey to help out at the ticket windows. Griffith needed the rent money to keep his own team afloat. He also was more than happy renting Griffith Stadium to local Black churches for revivals. In 1951, legendary singer-guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe rented the ballpark for her wedding and sold 20,000 tickets.

It’s accurate to say Griffith Stadium was segregated for a period of time, as were many big league parks. D.C. was considered a “sleepy Southern town” by many 20th-century journalists. Black fans were directed to sit in certain parts of the grandstand. It’s horrifying today to realize that Hall of Fame announcer — and Arkansas native — Arch McDonald would sometimes refer on the air to that part of the stadium as the “coal bin.”

There’s no question that Griffith was slow in integrating his roster. Walter Masterson pitched for Washington beginning in 1939 and was probably the most blunt man I ever knew. “Griff was no bigot, I can assure you of that,” Masterson told me. “Maybe he didn’t have the courage to be the first, and thought he was just protecting his business. I played with a lot of bigoted guys, and Griffith was nothing like them.”

Griffith probably could’ve done better, but he was no Marshall.

Phil Wood, Reistertown, Md.

●

A tasteless cheap shot

The Aug. 1 “Big Nate” comic strip made a sick and undignified effort at humor by trivializing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggle with recurring cancer. The strip was in very poor taste and should not have been printed.

Regardless of the author’s intent, by poking fun at the justice and making light of her very serious, life-threatening illness, the strip came across as mean-spirited, lacking in empathy and not at all amusing or funny.

This “Big Nate” comic strip was a cheap shot and very poor attempt at humor.

Richard K. Pyle Sr., Rockville

●

Unsightly disablism

The National Federation for the Blind rightly condemned Disney’s “Mr. Magoo” movie for its portrayal of its vision-impaired protagonist as clueless and incompetent. Tom Toles’s Aug. 2 editorial cartoon satirized President Trump for mishandling the novel coronavirus crisis by showing a caricature of the president dropping a baseball while he is wearing a cap labeled “Magoo.” This is an unfortunate though doubtless unintended example of disablism.

There is a long, sad history of using visual imagery and verbal metaphors to associate blindness with ignorance, confusion and ineptitude. The cartoon bears a legend, “America, it’s past time.” While Toles’s wordplay alludes to the baseball context of the cartoon, it is past time to move beyond negative portrayal of those with vision loss. Humor is not an excuse for stereotyping whether based on race, gender, ethnicity, religion, physical difference or functional impairment.

Sara Deutch Schotland, Washington

The writer teaches Introduction to Disability Studies at Georgetown University.

●

A problem of cosmic proportions

According to the July 31 Politics & the Nation article “NASA’s new rover Perseverance rockets to Red Planet,” the Perseverance “had to launch by Aug. 15. Otherwise, the mission would have been delayed by a couple of years until the planets were back in the right position.” I know this is a messed-up world, but if the planets are in the wrong position, we have a lot more troubles than a pandemic.

David Rash, Waynesboro, Va.

●

A CYA for the DOJ

Written by an experienced attorney who understands the interplay of media, politics and the justice system, this book describes the way the Mueller report was intended to be, and in large measure became, a “protective order” for then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and the Justice Department. It was designed to protect them from media questions and deflect the need to respond to the legitimate questions from Congress and the public about illegal Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election of 2016.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had (wisely) recused himself, and Rosenstein saw the need for protection for the department and himself as a presidential appointee from what would surely become a major political scandal. He realized that, as Toobin says, he was “out of his depth” but not so much that he did not know how to protect himself and the department. A “special counsel” has always been a convenient deflection tactic.

That this tactic was effective is indisputable. It kept all investigative information under the protection of several statutes. It is not possible to believe that Rosenstein did not realize that. What he (perhaps) did not realize is that it would also protect the president and any others, especially those who were subjects of grand-jury proceedings, from any unauthorized release of information — regardless of its source (in many cases) — to anyone. This, in effect, gave the president and has campaign staff a two-year break from public scrutiny and possible media and public assistance in pursuing promising avenues of investigation.

But Rosenstein’s decision to use Robert S. Mueller III was another possible unintended undermining of the investigation. Mueller’s reputation as an incorruptible person was universal. To protect it, he was overly protective of his own reputation as a “never leak” — meaning, in addition to that, punishment of others who had the same information he did and who might publish it — including reporters and newspapers.

Even today, grand-jury proceedings of the special counsel are still protected. This excess of secrecy gave the president’s attorneys and the Republican Party the opportunity to counter any possible information available from other sources that the special counsel had also contacted, thus effectively muzzling the media (which has rules about corroboration) and opening the opportunities for social media to be exploited by those who might be targets of the investigation.

And so it was. Toobin’s reporting on the investigations is accurate and probably more focused than reports on them to date.

This excess of caution, fear of loss of reputation and clever decisions by Rosenstein have made Mueller’s investigation so far a dud, and a smear on his reputation as well.

J.H. Langer, Bethesda