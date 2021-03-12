Sharon Hills, Springfield

●

A few startling proclamations

I found Keisha N. Blain’s pronouncement in her Feb. 21 Outlook essay, “ Five Myths: Black history ,” that the Emancipation Proclamation had little to do with bringing freedom to enslaved Americans a bit startling. The contention that President Abraham Lincoln himself was not primarily responsible for forcing the abolition of slavery on the entire nation was perplexing. Although the Emancipation Proclamation called for an end of slavery in all the rebellious states, Lincoln understood it wasn’t enough. My recollection of history is that in 1865 , with an extraordinary effort on the part of the Lincoln White House, the 13th Amendment passed. It might be true that enslaved people continued under the yoke of many Southern Whites ; however, Lincoln had found a constitutional solution to the issue of slavery. Was Blain making a point I missed?

AD

AD

Paul Iacovino, Fairfax

Keisha N. Blain was correct in dispelling the myth that “slavery was a Southern phenomenon” by pointing out that it also existed in Northern states, including New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. However, she implied that New York was the first Northern state to abolish slavery in 1827 and that other Northern states followed what she called “gradual emancipation.”

But in 1783, five years before the Constitution was ratified, the Massachusetts Supreme Court made an unequivocal decision to abolish slavery in Massachusetts, my home state. An enslaved person named Quock Walker sued his owner for his freedom, and Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice William Cushing ruled that Walker should be freed. Cushing cited a clause in the Massachusetts Constitution that said “all men are born free and equal.”

AD

AD

Andrea Barron, Camp Springs

In praising the Black Power movement, Keisha N. Blain took aim at former president Bill Clinton for disparaging Stokely Carmichael, whom Blain correctly identified as “a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the most important civil rights organizations of the period.” She omitted that Carmichael achieved leadership of the SNCC by deposing civil rights hero John Lewis for, among other unpardonable sins, celebrating passage of the Voting Rights Act with then-President Lyndon B. Johnson and other civil rights leaders, as Lewis recounted to me with pain in his voice when I interviewed him for my biography of civil rights lawyer Morris B. Abram.

Carmichael ended his relationship with the organization when he took a leadership position in the Black Panthers two years later.

AD

AD

David E. Lowe, Washington

Keisha N. Blain’s Feb. 21 Outlook essay called it a “myth” that “Abraham Lincoln ended slavery and freed enslaved people,” asserting that “Americans tend to credit Lincoln alone for abolition, mostly because he issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.” It is true that many people contributed to the abolition of slavery, not least the hundreds of thousands who died in the Civil War, but no one played as important a role as Lincoln. First, abolition depended on a Northern victory, and Lincoln overcame great political, military and diplomatic obstacles while prosecuting the war to a successful conclusion.

Second, contending that the Emancipation Proclamation freed no enslaved people — because it exempted border states and applied only to areas then under rebel control — ignored its true significance in transforming and ennobling the war’s aims. After the proclamation, wherever the Union Army marched, the cause of abolition marched with them. As Frederick Douglass put it in a February 1863 speech: “There are certain great national acts which, by their relation to universal principles, properly belong to the whole human family, and Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation of the 1st of January, 1863, is one of these acts.”

AD

AD

Finally, Lincoln played a key role in securing congressional passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which permanently banned slavery throughout the United States. Lincoln delivered the national actions and policies that were essential to abolition and was almost certainly the only political leader of his time who could have done so. He deserves to remain on the pedestal generations of Americans have constructed for him.

Howard T. Anderson, Chevy Chase

●

This messaging is less than sublime

At first glance, Jabin Botsford’s photo accompanying Gary Abernathy’s March 3 Wednesday Opinion essay, “The conservative in me wants to forgive Trump. I just can’t,” gave the illusion that former president Donald Trump was situated beneath a Confederate flag and posturing in all his pompous glory. Unfortunately, for many Americans, especially people of color, including me, the illusion is all too real.

AD

AD

Barry Robinson, Accokeek

I was taken aback by the photo that accompanied Gary Abernathy’s March 3 Wednesday Opinion essay.

Jabin Botsford’s photo captured the clearest subliminal sign of a Confederate flag, so disturbing yet so fitting for this CPAC group and its professed leader.

Subliminal messaging of hate is not okay.

Mary Ann Kinsella-Meier, Highland, Md.

When I first saw the photo of former president Donald Trump speaking at CPAC, the lights above him evoked an image of the Confederate battle flag. With the words “America Uncanceled” above him, the scene suggested that Trump is back to using less-than-subliminal messages.

Tom Prelovsky, Laurel

AD

●

Biden's win was not just luck

“Was Biden’s 2020 win nothing more than luck?,” Carlos Lozada’s Feb. 28 Book World review of Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’s book “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency,” incorrectly stated that former president Donald Trump’s “collective margin of defeat in three states that would have given him an electoral college victory — Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona — was 42,918 votes.” Trump won 232 electoral votes. Had he won Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona, he would have had 269 electoral votes — the same as President Biden.

AD

Trump would probably have won in the House, where each state would have been allowed one vote. But under no circumstances would a different outcome in the three states in question “have given him an electoral college victory.”

AD

Ed Connor, Bethesda

●

Concerning conflicts of interest

I have no problem reading negative or critical reviews of my work. In fact, I welcome and enjoy having my views challenged. So, initially, I was not bothered by “America and Iran, from fascination to antagonism,” Ray Takeyh’s curious but vicious Feb. 28 Book World takedown of my new book, “America and Iran: A History, 1720 to the Present.”

The reviewer found absolutely nothing redeeming or positive to say about the book. I assumed this was because of his strong — and well-known — ideological orientation. Takeyh has a long history of antagonism to the idea of improved relations with the Islamic republic.

AD

AD

However, Takeyh is also the author of a book on a nearly identical subject, published the same day as mine. That this visible and obvious conflict of interest escaped The Post’s editors is difficult to fathom. That Takeyh, when asked if he had any conflict of interest, did not recuse himself from writing the review is inexcusable and unprofessional.

The Post’s choice of reviewer showed a stunning lack of judgment. Takeyh showed a lack of professionalism and integrity.

I wrote “America and Iran” fearlessly and with conviction, knowing that I was putting forward an interpretation of history that calls into question the prevailing view in Washington.

So I would expect someone like Takeyh to feel flummoxed and defensive about its contents. He is, after all, a feverish “regime change” advocate. His work has been dismissed by respectable historians, notably because of his risible suggestion that the CIA played no significant role in the 1953 overthrow of the Iranian government (a claim that, in our field, is as close as one can get to arguing that the Earth is flat).

AD

What I had not expected was this kind of blatant disregard for journalistic ethics and intellectual honesty.

A serious consideration of the long, rich history of America and Iran deserved better.

John Ghazvinian, Philadelphia

●

Don't diss a distraction

The March 1 Style article “Hollywood’s mute point” was unnecessarily harsh in reviewing the Golden Globe Awards program. We are looking for normality in this year-long pandemic. Anything that can distract us from the mess and anything that can remind us of what a normal life is like is appreciated. They had to do the Golden Globes via Zoom — so what? Better not to do it at all? Or, worse, in person?

This is our world for now, and the show’s hosts, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, showed game by stepping up for this thankless task. Snarky reviews not appreciated.

Elizabeth Cummings, Kensington

●

Simple silhouettes leave a lasting impression

Matt McClain’s photo of Rachel Goslins with the Feb. 28 Arts & Style article, “Turning 175 with flying cars, robots and hope,” was absolutely amazing. I kept returning to it with admiration and, I admit, a bit of jealousy.

Bill Vanderpool, Burke

●

A superior lunch choice

Anyone who has ever met me knows I don’t care anything about fashion. So I’m pleased Robin Givhan is writing about other topics. I give her my highest compliment: Her columns are lunchworthy. I usually eat lunch alone and save the Post and New York Times op-ed pages to read while I eat. (No, that’s not a bit sad. That’s my idea of fun.) I often read her column first.

Nora Raum, Alexandria

●

Vaccines without vacation

I was upset after reading Thomas Boswell’s Feb. 28 Sports column, “ After getting vaccine for coronavirus, cheer has replaced fear . ” I sent the first paragraph to my adult daughter. She agreed with my view of it as irresponsible.

Infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci and others who are knowledgeable do not recommend changing your lifestyle entirely after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Now that he and his wife are vaccinated, Boswell is going to eat popcorn in the movies, get a massage, fly to the Midwest, have dinner indoors, etc. This is probably not a good idea. There’s a chance they could still get sick or infect other people. To write about this on the front page of the Sports section is telling other people it’s okay to live their lives after vaccination as though the coronavirus no longer exists. It reminds me of President Donald Trump recovering from covid and advising his followers not to fear becoming infected.

Maybe I’m overreacting, but people read these columns and may be influenced by people they respect.

Deborah Minning, Bethesda

Thomas Boswell’s Feb. 28 Sports column was outstanding. I am in the same age group and also just got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccination. His column expressed my feelings and hope for all of us.

Boswell noted that not all the Nationals players will get the vaccinations when eligible. That’s mystifying. Given that professional athletes continue to have adverse experiences in positive testing and mandatory isolation, one would believe those athletes would jump at the opportunity.

Gene Cassel, Rockville

●

Leave Brood X alone

Imagine waiting 17 years to begin your life only to be greeted by fear and cruelty or winding up in a frying pan. The suggestion in the March 3 Metro article “Cicadas’ 17-year alarm about to ring” to fry cicadas in garlic and butter and eat them is a juvenile, appalling and cowardly attempt at being cute and funny.

The cicadas don’t have to be loved. They’re harmless and fascinating and just need to be left alone to do what nature engineered them to do. Let’s live and let live.

Kenneth Schwartz, Gaithersburg

●

Avoiding active voice is confusing

The March 4 Metro headline “Washington state Proud Boys leader arrested after Capitol riot is released” would have been much clearer using active voice: “Washington state releases Proud Boys leader arrested after Capitol riot.” The passive-voice headline in effect said, “after Capitol riot is released, Washington state Proud Boys leader arrested.”

Robert Braxton, Fairfax