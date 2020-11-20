Kennicott was right that we all will have to search our souls and change attitudes and assumptions about race to combat white supremacy and to further racial justice.

But white supremacy doesn’t explain all of the support for Trump. It doesn’t explain the cohort of Black Americans who voted in favor of him. It doesn’t explain the support he received from Latinx voters. It especially doesn’t explain the support he generated among people of all races who feel left out of this country’s economy and prosperity, and who feel disrespected by the so-called urban elites who have high levels of education and income. We’ve seen this economic divide clearly this year between people whose jobs allow them to work at home and those whose jobs are considered so essential that they must show up at workplaces that can expose them to covid-19.

Trump exploited and encouraged divisions among us. But President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats will have to develop real solutions to the issues that continue to divide us, regardless of who occupies the White House.

Barbara Gay, Alexandria

Philip Kennicott’s Nov. 7 Style essay, “Spacious skies, fruited plain, but no balm for Trumpism,” was outstanding, very perceptive and well-written. Being a naive White person, I was finding it hard to believe that 48 percent of Americans voted for President Trump despite his horrific speech and list of negative isms. Kennicott’s words helped put it in perspective even though it’s not a happy picture.

Rosemary Luckett, Wilmington, Del.

●

Even with this handy map you gave us, we were lost

I commend The Post’s vision of a colorblind nation, but the election map printed with the Nov. 8 news article “Who are the winners and losers from the 2020 election?” was not the way to achieve that goal. Taking a map clearly designed to be viewed in full color and printing it in black-and-white without adjusting the shades of gray made it almost useless. It did succeed in unifying readers of both parties who I’m sure would declare, “This is wrong!”

Kevin Dopart, Washington

●

The half-joke's on us, it seems

The Nov. 6 editorial “Mr. Trump’s pandemic legacy” noted that President Trump won “69 million votes after half-joking about injecting bleach.” Half-joking? Please. There was no change in Trump’s demeanor, from facial expression, to speech, to gesturing, in summarizing at a White House news conference his prior consultations with his coronavirus task force about investigating the use of “hitting the body with ultraviolet or very powerful light through the skin or some other way” and, in the same mannered delivery, his then mentioning that he asked them also to investigate the use of disinfectant “where it knocks [the virus] out in a minute . . . and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning as you see it gets in the lungs. . . . It sounds interesting to me.”

He didn’t break from his pattern of looking to his right to the task force members, as if to reaffirm his prior private consults with them, and then back to his notes on the lectern. There was no smirk, no winking nod to them or to the members of the media straight ahead. Subtlety has never been Trump’s thing.

By contrast, this was nothing like his jokingly saying “uh-oh” and pretending to prepare quickly to leave the lectern adjacent to Deborah Birx at an earlier news conference when she told the media gathered that she’d recently had a low-grade fever. No, it was only after all the media and talk-show hubbub on Trump’s “injecting bleach” commentary that he sought to backtrack in the vain hope of passing off his foolishness as having been in jest. This should have been obvious to all, including The Post’s Editorial Board.

Gary Greenfield, Chevy Chase

●

Science isn't just for scientists

Richard Just’s Nov. 8 Washington Post Magazine essay, “God save America,” began with a beautiful poem about the mystery of religion and continued immediately afterward into a tired trope about how the world has “become too scientistic and drab.” As any scientist will tell you, there is nothing drab about the mysteries of the universe and the elegant way that science can reveal them in all their beauty.

You don’t need to be a scientist to appreciate the gorgeousness of a Hubble photograph, a mathematical proof or the power of molecular biology to reveal the inner workings of our astonishing planet full of life. The things we know and all the questions yet unanswered can be as awe-inspiring as any mythology. The beauty of science can inspire love for the world and everything in it, including the people; it also provides solutions to the problems we face.

Furthermore, people who reject traditional religion can and do come together and form “authentic communities” under the banner of humanism. The humanist congregation I belong to provides emotional comfort, celebrations of life events and a nucleus for community action on behalf of the social good.

Lisa Spain, Kensington

The only thing Richard Just left out of his very balanced essay on the intersection of religion and politics was an interview with a secular humanist leader or atheist organization.

I am sure they would have noted that nonbelievers are as moral as believers and have the same sense of awe and mystery as believers about this world and this universe, our art, our music, our writing, our engineering, etc.

Some nonbelievers specialize in, as Just wrote, helping politics by “step(ping) into the mystery.” They join with believers in moving the unknown into the known through curiosity, science and skepticism.

I stand in awe of them.

Craig Hoogstra, Washington

●

And doggone it, people like us!

The Nov. 9 news article “Voices from the fight” portrayed me, my family and others as “ordinary citizens.” The election aside, I have a problem with calling anyone ordinary.

We don’t come into this world by our own choice, but we are gifted that honor. We grow up, seek knowledge through education, learn to be great friends to others, work, pay taxes, vote, stand up with a sense of purpose for causes and institutions we believe in, and give back to the communities in which we are engaged.

For those who choose to have children, we help them through the same process.

Words such as “ordinary,” “average,” “garden variety” and “common man” label people. News anchors and the media in general should reflect on the fact that each of us is unique, special in our own way and part of the fabric of America. There is nothing ordinary about that.

Robert Cunningham, Vienna

●

A picture worth 87 words

The brilliant photograph by Jabin Botsford that accompanied Dana Milbank’s Nov. 8 op-ed, “Our long national nightmare is over,” literally (and I do mean literally) stopped my breath for an instant.

Botsford’s artistic imagination is seen by his composition and perspective through the juxtaposition of President Trump, his comb-over coif slightly mussed, next to an exit sign, complete with arrow, so large it has its own gravitational field, one that will now pull Trump right out of the picture.

Photojournalism does not come much better than this.

Peter R. Kongstvedt, McLean

●

Sorry, wrong number

I wish to protest, strongly, the assertion made by Gene Weingarten in his Nov. 8 Washington Post Magazine column, “America is . . . on hold,” that his first phone number was TRemont 2-8795. He may well be under that delusion, but he is wrong.

The stated phone number was indeed an early number in his life, as it belonged to the home in which he lived from the age of about 2 until the age of about 12. However, the first two years of his life were spent in the home of his maternal grandparents, and the phone number there was FOrdham 4-0914. This reckless disregard for the truth cannot and will not be tolerated.

How do I know all this? He’s my brother.

Don A. Weingarten, San Leandro, Calif.

●

And we walked five miles to school every day. Barefoot. In the snow.

I take exception to Charles Lane’s contention in his Nov. 10 op-ed, “Biden leads a gerontocracy,” that “patience” and “calm” are “old-fashioned words.” Old-fashioned words in my book (I’m 83) are “hubba-hubba,” “rootie kazootie” and “check those gams.”

Most folks, like fine wine, get better as they age and retain a store of information. These septuagenarians and octogenarians in Congress have a wealth of knowledge to draw upon to benefit the American people. I can go back to my elementary school years and remember clearly fountain pens, pencil boxes and cloak closets.

Then there was my father’s 1949 Dodge with white-wall tires and “fluid drive” that was the talk of the neighborhood.

I admit that I did have trouble finding my car in the Walmart parking lot yesterday. They removed the lettered row signs.

Otts Laupus, Elkridge

●

What, no love for Gerald Ford?

This reader remembers all too well the dark days of the Watergate scandal. Dana Milbank’s invocation of President Gerald R. Ford’s first remarks to the nation upon his swearing-in as president [“Our long national nightmare is over,” op-ed, Nov. 8] was an appropriate and powerful allusion to another historical transition. From Richard M. Nixon to Ford, and from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, we see despairing darkness give way to hopeful daylight. My only issue with Milbank was his failure to give Ford credit for his strong words.

With Nixon’s resignation, Ford addressed the nation for the first time as president, on Aug. 9, 1974, declaring, “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.”

Ford deserves credit for his soothing declaration.

Kate L. Moore, Washington

●

Opposites sometimes repel

I cannot imagine a more perfect coupling of photographs to describe events of election week than the Nov. 8 photographs that accompanied the front-page article “How covid stirred Biden and doomed Trump,” showing President-elect Joe Biden in the top panel and President Trump below. Looking at Trump, it is easy to imagine he is spewing forth the vindictive, angry and divisive rhetoric with which we have become so familiar, and his orientation facing left suggests backward movement. Conversely, Biden appears emerging out of the fog, facing forward, with determination in face and pose that suggests commitment to a difficult path forward, moving in an opposite direction from Trump.

Joyce Morton, Potomac

●

Prescience is a virtue

Readers may not have made the connection between two sentences in different parts of the Nov. 10 newspaper. Compare “If a vaccine for a deadly disease is 91.27 percent effective, health officials seeking to encourage vaccinations might want to communicate the rounded percentage of 90 percent to the public” [“How our feelings really count with round numbers,” Health & Science] with “The news Monday that Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective” [“Vaccine for virus could be cleared in weeks,” front page].

If the former article were written well before the front-page article about the Pfizer breakthrough, as seems likely, author Susan D’Agostino and her source (Gaurav Jain) should be commended for anticipating the real-world scenario that was illustrated with a hypothetical.

Michael Nardolilli, Arlington

●

His name is on the school, folks

The Oct. 31 Metro article, “Fatherhood said to have inspired Karon Hylton,” about the unfortunate death of Karon Hylton, said “Hylton attended Luke Seymour Academy High School.”

The correct name of the alternative public high school is Luke C. Moore Opportunity Academy. In 1962, Luke C. Moore was the first African American to be named chief U.S. marshal in D.C. since Frederick Douglass 85 years earlier, and later was a judge on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for more than 22 years. After growing up during segregation, Moore was dedicated to improving the lives of D.C. residents. He set an example as a prosecutor and later a judge by his active involvement in the community and as a champion for justice.

As an attorney who appeared frequently in court before the judge and having practiced law for more than 40 years, I have met students who attended the school. Upon my inquiry, not a single one knew for whom their high school was named.

While the nation debates its sometimes embarrassing historical past, it would serve us well to remember those whose names grace our schools and who inspired the best in us and set a standard we should all follow.

Steven H. Schiff, Rockville

●

He plaid away with words

Ketos to Harrison Smith for his Nov. 10 tribute to Norm Crosby, “Comedian made a career of mangling English” [Obituaries], for which he would be plowed — it was tucking and on punt.

I’ve never forgotten one Crosby appearance with Johnny Carson. As soon as he plopped on the “Tonight Show” couch, he said: “Congratulations are in order, John. My wife is stagnant!” Well done, for shore.

David B. Schmidt, Leesburg

●

We need a spoiler alert

I’m disappointed that pundits aren’t including in their post-election autopsies the fact that third-party candidates didn’t siphon off more than 6.5 million votes, as was the case in 2016. Had Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson and independent Evan McMullin not run that year, Donald Trump would not have won, and we would have been spared four-plus years of chaos and lies. And I would have slept better!

Has anyone interviewed those three former spoilers to find out just why they chose not to run this year? Are they remorseful? Are they repentant? Or did they have enough faith in Joe Biden to trust him to lead us out of the Trump wilderness?

Les Seifer, Princeton, N.J.