They are all professionals with years of experience and deserve and have earned the posts they have been given, as do all the women so far appointed by President-elect Joe Biden. They are not novelties.

Peter D. Rosenstein, Washington

Good humor, bad humor

The headline given to Otts Laupus’s Nov. 21 Free for All letter, “And we walked five miles to school every day. Barefoot. In the snow.,” was gratuitously nasty. Laupus is decades older than I am. His letter was written in good humor and was self-deprecating. Whether one agrees with the opinion he expressed or not, why allow such a snarky heading? It was disrespectful in the extreme and reflected the ageism of whoever wrote it and of the editor who allowed it.

After reading that morning’s news, my next task happened to be to deliver food to a nearby church that, before the pandemic, was providing food to 30 families. Now 200 families are coming to this church, so the church reached out to my and other local churches for help. When I arrived, the volunteers there all looked to be Laupus’s age-mates. God bless them all.

Maybe walking five miles to school every day, barefoot and in the snow, gave them a resiliency that is still serving them well as they serve, rather than denigrate, others.

Denise M. Giacomozzi, Rockville

Say no to LSD

I must take exception to Allen Benson’s Dec. 5 Free for All letter about Delaware, “Home state of these others, too.”

This part of the state is never, never, never referred to as Lower Slower Delaware. The correct term is Slower Lower Delaware. Big difference.

Tom Egly, Lewes, Del.

Dodge the DMV

I was startled to read that the Phillips Collection plans to mark its 100th anniversary partly with “a juried invitation show for artists in the DMV” [“At 100, the Phillips Collection is as relevant as ever,” Arts & Style, Nov. 29]. “Odd,” I thought, “I never knew the Department of Motor Vehicles was an artists’ venue.”

Later, I read Tim Carman’s “A journey this writer doesn’t want to share” [Style, Dec. 1], in which he wrote of “chasing around the DMV for my meals.” This was getting weirder and weirder. Suspecting that something must be amiss, I did a Google search of “DMV.” About halfway down a list of 20 or so spelled-out, mostly obscure terms, I spotted “DC, Maryland, Virginia.”

This isn’t the first time I’ve been stopped short by unfamiliar acronyms appearing out of nowhere in The Post. Spelling out or defining such usages at first appearance would be greatly appreciated by your more unhip readers. The world has grown perplexing enough without The Post adding to the confusion.

Gary Norton, Charlottesville

The White and Gold

I read with interest the Dec. 3 KidsPost article focusing on the difficulties faced by the Pittsburgh Steelers in finding enough players to field a team during World War II, “Virus disrupts NFL today, but war hobbled more teams in 1940s.” The accompanying photograph, however, left me with a question that was not addressed in the article: Was the problem that no Black men wanted to play professional football at that time, or were the Black applicants simply unable to “run around the field twice”?

If I, a 65-year-old White woman, was bothered by this question, I’m guessing it may also have occurred to Black children reading the article.

Stephanie Rubin, Silver Spring

The good kind of nativism

I was shocked to read Adrian Higgins’s Dec. 3 Gardening column, “Conifers revive the sleeping garden, but remember: Less is more” [Local Living], about deodar cedar. That someone would recommend planting an exotic tree in their home garden in this point of time of ecological crisis is beyond belief. How does it relate to native insects, to native birds, to the local ecosystem? Also Japanese red pine, Norway spruce, China fir, Himalayan pine, Japanese umbrella pine! Are there no native trees worth growing?

David H. Pardoe, Ellicott City

Hometown hero

The Nov. 28 obituary for legendary football player Jake Scott, “Super Bowl MVP in ’72 Dolphins’ perfect season,” omitted that he lived in the Washington area for some time as a teenager.

He played high school football at Washington-Liberty in Arlington and graduated from that school, then known as Washington-Lee, in the early 1960s.

Randy Julian, Alexandria

Front-page-worthy

I continue to be surprised that the two graphs showing “New coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S., by day” — which were a daily front-page feature back in April and May — have been relegated to the inside pages of the news section.

Coronavirus cases are now five to six times the daily number of cases back in April and May. Deaths are somewhat lower, but not by much; there were 2,506 deaths on Dec. 1.

If those statistics don’t merit front-page news, I’m afraid The Post and I must disagree about the definition of the word “newsworthy.”

Don DeArmon, Frederick

The recession we need

Two recent front-page headlines were prime examples of the often discussed tendency of the press to see President Trump as the prime mover of our times and to give his words and actions overarching agency and significance: “Trump relents, lets transition proceed” [Nov. 24] and “Trump grants pardon to Flynn” [Nov. 26].

The Nov. 26 front-page lead article might possibly have been the below-the-fold “Biden calls for shared sacrifice to conquer virus,” which is surely the theme we will be living through in the coming months, stated by the leader who will be directing the efforts.

I think it’s time for us to get over our reflexive fascination with Trump and allow him to recede to his true importance.

Spencer Hines, Germantown

A slightly smaller 'landslide'

Several recent articles and op-eds in The Post, including the Nov. 29 Fact Checker column, “In just 10 minutes, Trump manages a dozen fairy tales about a stolen election,” stated that in 2016, Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton 306 to 232 in the electoral college. That should have been the tally, but according to the Federal Election Commission, the actual Trump-Clinton count was 304 to 227 because of “faithless electors” on both sides.

Paul Strassman, Marriottsville

●

Give thanks to more than a few

In his Nov. 26 op-ed, “Give thanks to the Chosin Few,” George F. Will wrote about Marines at Chosin. He should have written about troops at Chosin because there was also an Army unit there under the command of Lt. Col. Don Faith Jr. They were on the east side of the reservoir (the Marines were on the west) and are credited with keeping the Chinese forces at bay long enough to allow the Marines to secure a perimeter and eventually escape.

Task Force Faith was eventually annihilated, and Faith received a Medal of Honor posthumously. The Marines deserve their recognition for the fight they put up, and it is a fairly well-known story. Sadly, the Army’s role is rarely mentioned. I was aware of it because of a book I read and because my father was in an Army unit on the other side of the mountains to the west, also involved in fighting to stay alive. I was born just a few months prior. My father knew about Faith’s sacrifice in part because he knew Faith’s father. Ironically, the elder Faith and my dad served in China together before the Second World War.

All those men who fought in the brutal cold that winter deserve recognition.

Vance Holliday, Tucson

Next time, we'll be more explicit

Regarding the Nov. 27 Metro headline “Parents warn of graphic imagery”:

What do The Post’s editors think “graphic” means? All imagery is graphic.

Jack G. Aubert, Falls Church

Next time, we'll be less explicit

Most weeks, I look forward to finding the differences in Second Glance. The photo images themselves are typically not the main focus as I search for 12 subtle or obvious changes. However, in the Nov. 22 edition, it was somewhat bewildering to have to study a man’s private bathroom space. A pretty shabby one at that!

Surely The Post could come up with something more attractive: I’d offer my bathroom setting, but I respect my privacy too much.

At a time when we’re looking for anything to relieve our pandemic and post-election stress, this was not helpful. I now feel utterly depressed after seeing that dirty sink and the old toothbrushes on that hideous shelving! The real question I have is who in Takoma Park wanted to submit such a photograph in the first place? Is there some secret message I should be finding?

Caroline G. Nicholl, Alexandria

Check out youth books

As a middle school librarian who’s been reading a lot of everything since March, I was excited to check out the best books of the year in the Nov. 22 Arts & Style section to see which of my favorites had made the lists. But I was very disappointed when I reached the page of children’s books to see that, unlike every other section, the middle-grade fiction, nonfiction and picture books were all bunched together — and were the only books without accompanying covers. But at least they made the cut: No young adult books were included at all! There were some great young adult books this year, and it’s a shame that youth books were shortchanged.

Kirsten Wall, Arlington

She couldn't bear the invasion of privacy

I have always enjoyed coverage of the lives of our National Zoo’s pandas. But when I read the Dec. 5 Metro article “National Zoo’s panda cub takes first wobbly steps,” I was dismayed that the reporter blamed Mei Xiang, mother of the zoo’s newest baby panda, for her delay in reporting her baby’s first steps to the public. I think Mei Xiang showed admirable maternal instincts when she protected her newborn from the prying paparazzi. I am a mother and a nurse midwife. My career has been devoted to protecting mothers and babies. I would have done the same thing as Mei Xiang.

Mary Ellen Stanton, McLean

What to do with the money you've squirreled away

Are squirrels for sale in D.C.?

The caption for the Nov. 29 “Out My Window” was hilarious. “Washington is home to six species of squirrels, including the Eastern gray squirrel, which also comes in black.”

Elizabeth Parker Anderson, Arlington

Flaunting 'recherché'

A frenemy colleague with an Ivy League degree once ridiculed my misuse of “flaunt” (“to display ostentatiously”) in place of “flout” (“to treat with contemptuous disregard”), and I remain alert to the error. So, it is with humility that I note that The Post fell into the trap in the Nov. 29 news article “Tapping shift in populism, GOP labels Biden elitist”: “While flouting his wealth, Trump . . . ”

It occurred to me momentarily that this might be a highly recherché usage to reflect President Trump’s patronizing his economically challenged supporters by calling them “the super-elite.” But that would be too clever by half for a straight-news outlet. Thanks for brightening my morning.

Janine D. Harris, Alexandria