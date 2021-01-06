I was appalled by the recommendation of J. William Leonard in his Dec. 29 op-ed, “Biden should pardon Reality Winner,” that President-elect Joe Biden, as soon as he enters office, should pardon felon Reality Winner, who broke the law and betrayed the trust placed in her by leaking classified information because she thought the information should be “out there.” 

Ms. Winner breached her oath to the Constitution that all intelligence community employees take, and which most live by. As a retired career intelligence community employee, I take umbrage at individuals thinking they are above the law because they somehow “know better” than others. No one who breaks the law and a sacred oath should be pardoned, and Mr. Leonard, as a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and former director of the Information Security Oversight Office, should be ashamed of himself for suggesting that Ms. Winner should be absolved of her crime.

Elisabeth A. Larson, Columbia