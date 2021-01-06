Ms. Winner breached her oath to the Constitution that all intelligence community employees take, and which most live by. As a retired career intelligence community employee, I take umbrage at individuals thinking they are above the law because they somehow “know better” than others. No one who breaks the law and a sacred oath should be pardoned, and Mr. Leonard, as a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and former director of the Information Security Oversight Office, should be ashamed of himself for suggesting that Ms. Winner should be absolved of her crime.
Elisabeth A. Larson, Columbia