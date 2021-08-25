This is no time for demands by either the moderates or the progressives, who have issued their own threats regarding the order in which these important, very long overdue and life-changing bills should be considered. Failure to pass either bill (aided by Republican gerrymandering efforts across the country) could result in a drubbing at the polls next year, with a potential loss of 40 to 50 seats. Democrats would then find themselves deep in the minority for the next decade and unable to do anything for the people they purport to care so much about.
To both sides: Stop the demands, the grandstanding. See beyond your own interests. Work together to get both bills passed, in any order. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) knows what she’s doing. Let her lead you over the finish line.
Bob Dardano, Washington