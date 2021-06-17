Imagine more accurate price tags that better reflect the full cost of using a product! With this more complete information, people could make better choices. Manufacturers would have an incentive to make products that are cheaper to deal with when they are no longer wanted.
If EPR programs are implemented, consumers will continue to pay what will likely be lower product-related recycling costs, but these costs won’t be “hidden” in their property taxes or high disposal fees.
Just as an entirely “free lunch” is a myth, “free curbside recycling” does not exist. Property owners pay for this service when they pay their property taxes.
Dudley Greeley, Cumberland, Maine
The article on a recycling experiment was important and informative, but it missed the fundamental problem altogether. We buy too much stuff, and we don’t reuse very diligently. Companies could develop more reusable packaging, consumers could be much more careful in their consumption of everything, and we could shift our buying model substantially, such as open-air markets, as in the rest of the world.
It would make more of a difference in the long run than just shifting to a new technology and not asking people to change behavior.
Vicki DeFries, Washington