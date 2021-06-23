Congress must set standards for maximum compactness and contiguity in all states. Work should be done transparently, engaging the public through various media.
This change seems impossible, but it isn’t. Some states have adopted fair processes to date. For those that haven’t, organizations including Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and the Brennan Center for Justice have already sued or will sue to disallow maps that do not exhibit fair results. We can save our planet and its people if we work together and speak out, as did five courageous Black mayors of Southern cities.
Irma S. Sheon, Silver Spring