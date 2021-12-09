Ms. Marcus commented on New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen and the Second Amendment by writing, “After all, the amendment’s text speaks of the right to ‘bear’ arms.” Why did she stop there? The right to bear arms is based on “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state.” Do we need a “well regulated Militia” nowadays? Why do gun rights activists neglect to read the intent of the Second Amendment, but rather interpret it as one’s right to bring a loaded weapon to school and kill four students?