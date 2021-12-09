In her essay, Ms. Marcus played down how the court came to be radicalized by describing then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) machinations as “stage-managing.” This is not a stage-managed court. This is a packed court, and the solution is Supreme Court reform.
Ms. Marcus claimed that adding seats “would be worse than the disease.” This assessment benefits from the absence of hindsight. Roe v. Wade is still law. We haven’t felt the full impact of the court’s latest assault on the Voting Rights Act. However, acquiescence to the right’s court-packing risks expediting the reversal of these realities by essentially telling the justices, “Have at it.”
There must be fundamental reform of the Supreme Court to restore its credibility and to protect our democracy. This includes structural reform such as adding seats as redress for the right’s court-packing, and nonstructural reform such as restricting use of the shadow docket.
Russ Feingold, Washington
The writer, a former Democratic
senator from Wisconsin, is president of the American Constitution Society.
Ruth Marcus’s essay about the Supreme Court’s new look at abortion and gun rights missed one point on the latter issue.
Ms. Marcus commented on New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen and the Second Amendment by writing, “After all, the amendment’s text speaks of the right to ‘bear’ arms.” Why did she stop there? The right to bear arms is based on “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state.” Do we need a “well regulated Militia” nowadays? Why do gun rights activists neglect to read the intent of the Second Amendment, but rather interpret it as one’s right to bring a loaded weapon to school and kill four students?
Sidney M. Levy, Cockeysville
It’s a mystery to me that term limits for Supreme Court justices are being considered as a fix to the recent manipulations of the nomination process. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) already demonstrated his willingness to sit on a nomination when the president is not to his liking and to fast-track a nomination when he agrees with the president. Why would he behave any differently if the vacancy occurred because of a term limit?
A fix should include legislation requiring hearings to begin no later than X days after a seat becomes vacant for any reason and to vote on the nominee within Y days. It’s no secret that every incoming administration already has a shortlist of judges it would consider nominating, so time to vet a candidate is hardly an objection.
Sam Zaremba, Rockville
Fifteen weeks is plenty of time for a woman to decide on abortion? Tell that to my mother, who assumed my little sister was the onset of menopause. Only three of the justices could have any possible experience with menstruation cycles, and any competent gynecologist could acquaint them with their flawed assumptions. Many infertile women took birth control pills in hopes of regularizing their monthly cycles to facilitate a pregnancy. The justices need to be cured of their profound ignorance about women’s bodies before making such a consequential decision.
Nancy H. Aronson, Bethesda