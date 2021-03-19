In large measure, decisions by the “Washington establishment” caused a surge in inequality because between 1980 and 2014. The income of the bottom half of the population stagnated as the income for the top 1 percent of the population increased by 205 percent and for the top 0.001 percent by 636 percent.

To achieve the three traditional goals of tax reform — greater equity, efficiency and simplicity — we should consider exposing the role of money in legislation, eliminating different tax rates for different kinds of income, eliminating different tax rates for different forms of organizations, eliminating transfer pricing, using refundable tax credits instead of deductions, imposing inheritance taxes instead of estate taxes and providing adequate funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

We must deal with the hollowing out of the middle class and the shifting of income to the very wealthy because democracy and capitalism require a viable middle class.

Martin Lobel, Chevy Chase

The writer is chairman emeritus of Tax Analysts.

There are surely problems with the tax code, but raising tax rates on the earnings of the rich is a dubious measure. People may respond by taking their skills and capital offshore, or by focusing on finding or creating loopholes, instead of productive accomplishment. Do we want the next advance in solar cells, or the next thing we haven’t even thought of, to be developed and manufactured in another country?

To the extent that more revenue should be raised, let us tax things we don’t want, such as the emission of greenhouse gases, and let us charge people for such privileges as the use of the electromagnetic spectrum (which should not be given away or auctioned off).

We also need to start practicing fiscal responsibility, which both major parties have largely abandoned. Sending government checks to people who don’t especially need them and shoveling funds to state governments and to schools that are not opening are poor uses of federal funds.

Nicholas D. Rosen, Arlington

Over the past half-century, the tax code has gotten more and more regressive as deficits have skyrocketed. Top tax rates have gone down, and most of the tax breaks generally benefit the affluent, the people who have plenty of money to pay taxes.

The sales tax, whose rates have continually increased over the years, is the usual example of a regressive tax. Many states do exclude food and some other essentials.

Schedule A is made for the affluent. The higher your tax bracket, the greater your deduction is worth. Most lower-income people are left with the standard deduction, making their write-offs worthless. It would be better to have tax credits instead of deductions so that lower-income people can get the same amount off their taxes as the wealthy for the same credits. Keep limits on breaks for mortgage interest and local taxes — or even lower the limits.

The capital gains tax is super-regressive. Why should investments be treated better than labor? Does anyone seriously think that wealthy people aren’t going to invest their money if income from the investments is properly taxed?

The granddaddy of all regressive taxes is the Social Security tax. The tax is capped for high earners, and investment income is completely untaxed. Tax all income, and stop the wealthy from getting off the hook.

Maybe we can have a carbon tax of $40 a ton and use some of the money for public transit. It is mostly less affluent people who ride the bus.