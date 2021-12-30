I’m all for keeping our neighborhoods, drivers and pedestrians safe and fully support any traffic measures necessary to do so, but it is inconceivable why a straight stretch of high-speed, multi-lane, divided interstate highway should have a photo-enforced speed limit of 40 mph, other than for revenue generation. That one notorious camera has produced $34 million in fines. It’s clearly a “speed trap,” and there has even been a class-action lawsuit filed against it. Likewise with the array of speed cameras along D.C.’s miles-long section of MacArthur Boulevard. The 25 mph speed limit posted there in combination with D.C.’s automated photo ticketing system has made that major commuting artery into a de facto toll road.
Under the circumstances, refusing to submit to such instances of D.C. “highway robbery” could be a legitimate act of civil disobedience. The D.C. government needs to stop this flagrant abuse of motorists transiting its thoroughfares before complaining that our region’s driving public is ignoring their summons.
Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda