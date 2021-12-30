I’m all for keeping our neighborhoods, drivers and pedestrians safe and fully support any traffic measures necessary to do so, but it is inconceivable why a straight stretch of high-speed, multi-lane, divided interstate highway should have a photo-enforced speed limit of 40 mph, other than for revenue generation. That one notorious camera has produced $34 million in fines. It’s clearly a “speed trap,” and there has even been a class-action lawsuit filed against it. Likewise with the array of speed cameras along D.C.’s miles-long section of MacArthur Boulevard. The 25 mph speed limit posted there in combination with D.C.’s automated photo ticketing system has made that major commuting artery into a de facto toll road.