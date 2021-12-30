Regarding the Dec. 29 Metro article “D.C. seeks to make reckless drivers pay”:

D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) is concerned that Maryland and Virginia drivers are ignoring 1.9 million outstanding D.C. photo tickets worth hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. These citations are apparently currently uncollectible because of a lack of enforceable reciprocity agreements for automated tickets among D.C., Maryland and Virginia. As a Maryland driver, I wish I’d known that before having paid my recent $200 automated traffic camera ticket for doing 54 mph on Interstate 295 through D.C. 

I’m all for keeping our neighborhoods, drivers and pedestrians safe and fully support any traffic measures necessary to do so, but it is inconceivable why a straight stretch of high-speed, multi-lane, divided interstate highway should have a photo-enforced speed limit of 40 mph, other than for revenue generation. That one notorious camera has produced $34 million in fines. It’s clearly a “speed trap,” and there has even been a class-action lawsuit filed against it. Likewise with the array of speed cameras along D.C.’s miles-long section of MacArthur Boulevard. The 25 mph speed limit posted there in combination with D.C.’s automated photo ticketing system has made that major commuting artery into a de facto toll road.  

Under the circumstances, refusing to submit to such instances of D.C. “highway robbery” could be a legitimate act of civil disobedience. The D.C. government needs to stop this flagrant abuse of motorists transiting its thoroughfares before complaining that our region’s driving public is ignoring their summons.

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda