The March 10 news article “Republicans confront Justice Dept. nominee Vanita Gupta on past remarks” reported that associate attorney general nominee Vanita Gupta apologized for her remarks, yet the article quoted no apology. Instead, Ms. Gupta held herself out as a victim influenced by the harsh speech of others: “The rhetoric has gotten quite harsh the last several years, and I have fallen prey to it.” The article concluded by quoting a particularly nasty tweet Ms. Gupta aimed at Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), but even then, the most Ms. Gupta would acknowledge is “regret.” Regretting one’s words and apologizing for them are two very different things.

The March 11 news article “GOP returns to familiar playbook to oppose Biden nominees: Old tweets” said Ms. Gupta “apologized to the GOP senators.” This article also contained no apology, only Ms. Gupta’s “regret,” and concluded with Ms. Gupta’s line that she has fallen prey to the nastiness of Twitter: “I do think that Twitter has been incredibly polarizing. I played a role in it and I don’t think it speaks well to my own desire to heal and build bridges and build consensus.” 

Twitter isn’t polarizing; the words of its users are. The articles reported expressions of regret and the blaming of social media as apologies. To borrow from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), quoted in the March 11 article, that’s “pretty rich.”

Joseph A. Capone, Oakton