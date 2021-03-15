The March 11 news article “GOP returns to familiar playbook to oppose Biden nominees: Old tweets” said Ms. Gupta “apologized to the GOP senators.” This article also contained no apology, only Ms. Gupta’s “regret,” and concluded with Ms. Gupta’s line that she has fallen prey to the nastiness of Twitter: “I do think that Twitter has been incredibly polarizing. I played a role in it and I don’t think it speaks well to my own desire to heal and build bridges and build consensus.”
Twitter isn’t polarizing; the words of its users are. The articles reported expressions of regret and the blaming of social media as apologies. To borrow from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), quoted in the March 11 article, that’s “pretty rich.”
Joseph A. Capone, Oakton