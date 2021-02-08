To help reinvigorate our democratic civility and build back better our moral sanity, here are two on-target, simple yet sustaining, 18th-century admonitions from Irish statesman Edmund Burke:
“Manners are of more importance than laws. . . . The law touches us but here and there, and now and then. Manners are what vex or soothe, corrupt or purify, exalt or debase, barbarize or refine us. . . . They give their whole form and color to our lives. According to their quality, they aid morals, they supply them, or they totally destroy them.”
“Magnanimity in politics is not seldom the truest wisdom.”
Daniel P. Sheerin, College Park