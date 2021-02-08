In his Feb. 5 op-ed, “Our most disgraceful political leader,” Michael Gerson described the House of Representatives’ action to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments as a “relatively mild display of moral sanity.” Surely “we the people” are in critical need of many more such displays. Indeed, even stronger actions are in order to proactively move our democracy far away from the growing sway of politics promoting endless invective, conspiratorial inanity and even the incitement of violence — all in the end contributing to actual outbreaks of violent attacks, as tragically and infamously epitomized by the egregious assault on our Capitol.

To help reinvigorate our democratic civility and build back better our moral sanity, here are two on-target, simple yet sustaining, 18th-century admonitions from Irish statesman Edmund Burke:

“Manners are of more importance than laws. . . . The law touches us but here and there, and now and then. Manners are what vex or soothe, corrupt or purify, exalt or debase, barbarize or refine us. . . . They give their whole form and color to our lives. According to their quality, they aid morals, they supply them, or they totally destroy them.” 

“Magnanimity in politics is not seldom the truest wisdom.”

Daniel P. Sheerin, College Park