I started watching baseball games as a 7-year-old in 1966, enjoying being a fan of a team, the New York Mets, that had been a loser like no other. In that year, the Baltimore Orioles began an 18-year run in which they finished first or second for 15 of them. Growing up with the Orioles being baseball’s perennial winners (I confess their 1969 World Series loss was my joy), I am jarred to see the extent of that reversal.
Loyalty does not depend on winning. The Orioles were not leaders in bringing in fans during the successful run I noted above — that changed in the 1990s with a great ballpark. In Chicago, the White Sox, currently 10 games ahead in first, cannot outdraw the Cubs, 20 games out of first, at the gate.
If winning were everything, as a New Yorker, I would have chosen to be a Yankees fan. This may be a rationalization, but maybe those of us who usually lose appreciate our success more.
Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York
Margaret Moorman made excellent points regarding the frustration of rooting for perennial cellar-dwellers. One of many ways to address this problem — or just to loosen things up and make life more interesting — would be to adopt a practice employed in the English professional soccer leagues: demoting (“relegating”) the teams with the poorest records to the league immediately below, while elevating the best teams in the subordinate league. Such an approach would, among other things, provide a major additional incentive to teams to avoid finishing last, while giving fans in other cities an opportunity to watch their clubs play newcomers, such as the Durham Bulls or the Toledo Mud Hens. Wouldn’t that be fun?
Gregory M. Jones, Washington