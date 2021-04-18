In-state college tuition rose 212 percent over the past 20 years; Pell grants, which once covered 80 percent of tuition, now cover less than 30 percent. Add static wages, even with a higher-education degree, and you see a generation drowning in student debt.
The Levy Economics Institute of Bard College estimated a one-time cancellation of $1.4 trillion in student loans could lead to a $108 billion annual increase in the gross domestic product, possibly lowering unemployment and creating new jobs. Loan forgiveness can begin to level the playing field.
Patricia A. Maloney, Milford, Del.