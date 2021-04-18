Regarding the April 11 Outlook essay package The price of admission”:

I see a clear case for student-loan forgiveness legislation. Every point in both essays was spot-on for parents and students mired in loan repayment. Our three children earned scholarships, yet they — and we — took loans to facilitate college and graduate-school plans. For underrepresented students and their families, accessing and attaining loans is even more difficult, statistically leading to higher rates of noncompletion. Working in career counseling at a public high school, I have seen the challenge and struggle placed on students for application acceptance and financial viability.

In-state college tuition rose 212 percent over the past 20 years; Pell grants, which once covered 80 percent of tuition, now cover less than 30 percent. Add static wages, even with a higher-education degree, and you see a generation drowning in student debt.

The Levy Economics Institute of Bard College estimated a one-time cancellation of $1.4 trillion in student loans could lead to a $108 billion annual increase in the gross domestic product, possibly lowering unemployment and creating new jobs. Loan forgiveness can begin to level the playing field.

Patricia A. Maloney, Milford, Del.