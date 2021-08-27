Contrary to Mr. Dionne’s hope, such folks are more likely to favor authoritarian politicians of the Trump ilk than be bastions of democracy.
Robin Broadfield, Washington
E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote that “religion . . . reminds us that our opponents might be right about some things and we might be wrong.” That is no more than a heavenly wish. Religions may advocate various degrees of love and hate, or compassion and cruelty. Whatever the creed, however, doubts about its tenets are unacceptable, indeed heretical, to most religions.
Mr. Dionne mentioned the current debate among U.S. Catholic bishops about withholding the sacrament of Communion from President Biden, which undercut the very proposition he asked his readers to believe regarding religious principles. The link between religion and democracy is not “far from automatic.” It is nonexistent.
For the good of democracy, as the events of 2020 demonstrated, we should pray that they stay in their separate realms. Respect for the views of others, a must if democracy is to survive, requires no divine inspiration, just basic decency unmoored from any and all godly convictions.
Jim McKeown, Falls Church