The out-of-control white-tailed deer population is a demonstration of the absence of predators. The conservation community spent decades developing a more rational and humane approach to predators, be they hawks or wolves or grizzly bears. The emerging consensus has been to keep species of wildlife off the endangered species list, and that must be our national agenda now.
David H. Pardoe, Ellicott City
It is exceptionally rare for today’s leaders to change their minds on highly politicized issues — but especially to publicly broadcast a change of heart. Daniel M. Ashe humbly acknowledged that despite championing the removal of federal protections for gray wolves, they urgently need protections restored today as a result of what he rightly called “an epidemic of cruelty” and “ecocide” by states.
Today, wolf pups are being killed in their dens, public dollars are being wasted on wolf bounties and state legislators disregard evidence and reason in pursuit of wolf eradication policies that hark back to the 1800s. This backslide is why many of us opposed the removal of federal protections despite promises that the states could be trusted to take over the reins of recovery. Instead, they are reversing decades of investments and hard-earned progress on what was one of the country’s most celebrated conservation stories.
Scientists, experts, Indigenous groups and others across the nation are urging leaders to step away from the political rhetoric and chart a new course for wolf recovery. We join Mr. Ashe and others in calling for the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to institute an emergency listing of wolves.
Sylvia Fallon, Washington
The writer is senior director of the Wildlife Division of the Natural
Resources Defense Council.