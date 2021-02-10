He was a man who trusted us to do our best for him, and so we did.
Stephanie van Reigersberg, McLean
In her Feb. 8 op-ed, “Why George Shultz was one of the most consequential secretaries of state,” Condoleezza Rice described George P. Shultz as a statesman who believed in protecting humanity and worked tirelessly to find creative paths toward agreement between divided parties. He engineered landmark agreements internationally and within the Republican Party. Ms. Rice told us that Mr. Shultz was “consumed with the challenges of climate change.”
In fact, Mr. Shultz was closely associated with the Climate Leadership Council. An international institute composed of business, opinion and conservative environmental leaders, the council promotes "a carbon dividends framework as the most cost-effective, equitable and politically-viable climate solution." Taxing fossil fuels and returning that revenue as dividends to American families can be the bridge our divided country needs. According to the 2020 Yale climate opinion poll, 68 percent of Americans support a carbon tax. We can honor Mr. Shultz's legacy by joining forces to pass legislation based on this creative solution.
Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase