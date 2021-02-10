As saddened as I am at the loss of such a great man as George P. Shultz, I cannot help but share a treasured and happy memory from his earliest days as secretary of state [“GOP force aided in Cold War’s end,” front page, Feb. 8]. As chief interpreter (for State and the White House) during his entire tenure, it fell to me to provide interpreters for him and, on the occasions he needed one of my languages, to interpret for him myself. When he first came to State, he told me that he was fascinated with the work that we interpreters do and would be interested in meeting them in an informal setting. He came to our conference room, made a few remarks and asked for questions. Somewhat intimidated, the normally voluble group fell silent, so I asked him how many staffers he had brought into the State Department with him. He made a “zero” with his thumb and index finger, and said, “This is the State Department with the most intelligent and best trained people imaginable. Why should I bring in anyone else?”