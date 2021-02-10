As saddened as I am at the loss of such a great man as George P. Shultz, I cannot help but share a treasured and happy memory from his earliest days as secretary of state [“GOP force aided in Cold War’s end,” front page, Feb. 8]. As chief interpreter (for State and the White House) during his entire tenure, it fell to me to provide interpreters for him and, on the occasions he needed one of my languages, to interpret for him myself. When he first came to State, he told me that he was fascinated with the work that we interpreters do and would be interested in meeting them in an informal setting. He came to our conference room, made a few remarks and asked for questions. Somewhat intimidated, the normally voluble group fell silent, so I asked him how many staffers he had brought into the State Department with him. He made a “zero” with his thumb and index finger, and said, “This is the State Department with the most intelligent and best trained people imaginable. Why should I bring in anyone else?” 

He was a man who trusted us to do our best for him, and so we did.  

Stephanie van Reigersberg, McLean

In her Feb. 8 op-ed, “Why George Shultz was one of the most consequential secretaries of state,” Condoleezza Rice described George P. Shultz as a statesman who believed in protecting humanity and worked tirelessly to find creative paths toward agreement between divided parties. He engineered landmark agreements internationally and within the Republican Party. Ms. Rice told us that Mr. Shultz was “consumed with the challenges of climate change.”

In fact, Mr. Shultz was closely associated with the Climate Leadership Council. An international institute composed of business, opinion and conservative environmental leaders, the council promotes "a carbon dividends framework as the most cost-effective, equitable and politically-viable climate solution." Taxing fossil fuels and returning that revenue as dividends to American families can be the bridge our divided country needs. According to the 2020 Yale climate opinion poll, 68 percent of Americans support a carbon tax. We can honor Mr. Shultz's legacy by joining forces to pass legislation based on this creative solution.

Sally KellyChevy Chase