Roberta wore the barest T-strap sandals at home and would wear them in the dead of winter to our house to have my mother help her with her dripping-wet hair. I loved her for ignoring my mother’s protests that she would catch her death. My mother cautioned me never to admire anything of Roberta’s because she’d just try to give it to us. I still have a fruit bowl and meat rack my mother borrowed and Roberta insisted she keep. One summer day, Roberta visited while my mother was ironing. This was before central air conditioning. After that, Roberta wouldn’t think of my mother ironing anywhere but the McCains’, where they had an air conditioner.
We lost touch when they went to a new posting. I loved Roberta and wanted to be like her. I still do and have sandals just like hers that I wear year-round.
Michele McDowell Fields, New Orleans