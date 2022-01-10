More than 30 years after NBA great Sam Jones retired from the Boston Celtics, he played basketball at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, where he worked as a substitute and where I taught from 1970 to 2005 [“Hall of Famer won 10 titles with Celtics,” obituaries, Jan. 3]. During his free period and after school, he shot baskets in the school gym. Often, a student, oblivious to whom he was speaking, would challenge Jones to a game of horse or one-on-one. I never saw any of those games, but Jones told me about them. He said he still could hit that long jump shot that had earned him the nickname “the Shooter,” and so usually he won handily, though he was then in his 60s.