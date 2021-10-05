One man was too choked up to say much beyond the fact that he’d lost his husband. An Arizona widow recovered, but her husband contracted the virus from her. Two days after she returned home, he was rushed to the hospital and died four days later. She lives where few people wear masks, and she’s mocked when she goes out wearing one. One young woman who lost her daughter had a haunted look I’ll never forget.
A young man wore a double mask, the outer one imprinted “My father died of covid.” We helped a woman in a motorized wheelchair plant a flag. A young woman with green hair remarked that the flags reminded her of “In Flanders Fields,” the moving ode to soldiers who died in World War I. Volunteers painstakingly transcribed thousands of messages submitted online onto flags. I did one from a daughter to her mom: “When your heart stopped, our hearts shattered.”
What can any of us say or do to comfort the inconsolable? Over and over, I saw how the flags, fluttering and shimmering when the sun caught them just right, brought unexpected beauty from a well of pain. Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s memorial reached beyond the suffering, the sadness and the statistics to provide countless moments of solace easing the heartache and loss for so many. Too many.
Harvey Solomon, Takoma Park