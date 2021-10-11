The few remaining structures of Heart Mountain Japanese internment camp, in 2017 in Cody, Wyo. (Bill O'Leary)Today at 4:10 p.m. EDTToday at 4:10 p.m. EDTShare this storyI read with great interest Carlene Tanigoshi Tinker’s Oct. 6 op-ed, “The history of Japanese internment is fading away.” I was 8 when I became aware of the plight of those of Japanese descent who were interned during World War II. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightOur family “adopted” one of those families through the Church of the Brethren, which meant that we sent this family items they needed. The one item I specifically recall is an iron. They were just pleased to be remembered even in this small gesture.Patricia Roop Hollinger,Westminster, Md.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...