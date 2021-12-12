At the most recent summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in December 2010, Russia joined the other 55 participating OSCE states in signing a Commemorative Declaration, which included the following unambiguous statements: “We reaffirm the inherent right of each and every participating State to be free to choose or change its security arrangements, including treaties of alliance, as they evolve.” Moreover, no state can “consider any part of the OSCE area as its sphere of influence.” And most telling, “We pledge to refrain from the threat or use of force in any manner inconsistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations or with the ten Principles of the Helsinki Final Act.”