Though Jay Mathews’s Nov. 30 Education column, “What a 1966 report on education can teach us about remote learning in 2020,” presented interesting data from an old study, Mr. Mathews ignored the plight of children with disabilities. As the parent of an 8-year-old with autism attending a wonderful public school program for children with autism, I see his “hurt” daily. He and his classmates cannot learn effectively remotely, and though he might be considered “advantaged” compared with some, our advantage cannot re-create his classroom, with his specially trained teachers, in a group setting to promote and develop his social and academic skills.

Our children with special needs have been ignored. They are being seriously hurt, and education experts and writers need to stop forgetting them in this crisis.

Laurie Hanin, New York