Landowners must follow laws restricting trash, noise, grass height, structure abandonment and other public nuisances. There is nothing but developer opposition standing in the way of preserving the health of our area’s tree canopy. We can still increase affordable housing, work with large-scale developers and help guide private infill projects while making trees a priority. When the mature trees are gone, they are gone. So sad and shortsighted.

Cindy Speas, Falls Church

AD

AD

The writer is a volunteer with Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.

Those coming together “to protect trees threatened by looming development” are just a reactionary effort trying to sustain the unsustainable. Profits, pride and prestige drive the construction of McMansions — and then the owners plant and maintain immaculate gardens. We have discarded nature and harm future generations in doing so.

Tree loss contributes to native species extinctions, climate change and loss of more nature as “stream restoration” projects accommodate excessive runoff. Too often, with even the best environmental practices, this ends in nonnative invasive species and native deer taking over — and reducing water quality, Chesapeake Bay health and our own physical and mental health — according to repeated studies. All endangering more native species. Invasive species are taking over our natural areas after escaping from our sterile McMansion gardens, where we planted them to “look good.”

AD

AD

There’s not enough space in 10 newspapers to print all the connections we destroy when losing native trees and weakening environmental systems also essential to food production, our economy, reducing extreme weather patterns and eventually our species’ survival. Residential gardens are needed to build sustainable nature corridors between the few spots of nature we have left. Mount Rainier is now doing this. We hope Rockville will follow its lead.

Saving native trees is a good first step. But it is insufficient to sustain what little nature Earth has left — and we need.