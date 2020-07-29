I realized after reading the July 25 Metro article “Statues removed from Va. Capitol” how ridiculous this anti-everything-Confederate hysteria has progressed. This theater of the absurd required hiring workmen from Pennsylvania to remove the statues in the dark of night. I don’t want to wake up one morning and find the state Capitol has been bulldozed because it was the seat of the Confederate government and someone thought it was a good idea. Mount Vernon and Monticello — both owned by enslavers — might also be in jeopardy. I know most Virginians will be glad to know Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) can tell our citizens that Virginia has a story that needs to be shared. Midnight statue removals only foster divisiveness. Bipartisan, open and honest discussions will better serve all the citizens of the commonwealth.