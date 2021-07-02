Slavery existed in the United States. You can’t wash that away. It’s part of the fabric of our national history. It’s also part of the foundation of our national economy. My own great-grandfather, Caswell Maxwell, was born in slavery in 1823. Many leaders of our nation at the time, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, even presidents held the same debased theories as Taney. These are not niceties, but they are historical facts. Compromises were made at our nation’s founding to accommodate the “peculiar institution.” Again, historical fact. You can’t wash away history by removing statues. History should be researched. Historical facts should be honored as signposts for good and bad behavior.
Removing statues of people we don’t like now whitewashes history and dishonors truth. I’d prefer to keep Taney’s bust in place to explain just how bad the Dred Scott decision was for the country. I fear with the current haste to remove statues that history will soon be forgotten, lost, misplaced.
Historical fact is historical fact — the good, the bad, the ugly. It is our truth. We should stand on our truth, not on some contrived falsehood. Statues are historical landmarks, for good and for ill.
Raymond Maxwell, Washington