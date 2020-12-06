Jackson arrived at Wilson in 1954, the first Black teacher at the all-White school. Over the 14 years she taught at Cardozo and the 22 years she taught at Wilson, she cultivated critical thought in her students. Jackson’s students call her the best teacher they ever had, anywhere, and at any level of education.
Reed was named Wilson’s assistant principal in 1967. In 1968, the tumultuous year when Wilson and other schools became desegregated, he became not just the first Black principal at Wilson but also the first Black principal west of Rock Creek Park. In 1975, he became DCPS superintendent; with integrity and courage, he transformed the school system despite tremendous resistance and left the academically audacious Banneker High School as his legacy.
They left another legacy, too: generations of students and DCPS educators whom they rallied to ever-higher scholastic achievements. Jackson-Reed or Reed-Jackson High School would be a fitting memorial to two larger-than-life D.C. educators and an inspiration to generations of students carrying on the school’s legacy of academic excellence and aspirations to create equal opportunities for all who enter its doors.
Judith Ingram and Tim Hannapel, Washington