The Russell Senate Office Building is a key government building, one named to honor the memory of former senator Richard Brevard Russell Jr. (D-Ga.). In his long career in the Senate (1933 to 1971), and as noted by Adam Jentleson in “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” Russell first opposed and then blocked key civil rights bills introduced to protect African Americans from lynching, disenfranchisement and unequal treatment under the law. When the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed, Russell, the former governor of Georgia, responded by boycotting the 1964 Democratic National Convention.