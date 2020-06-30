The bridge linking Maryland and Virginia, North and South, should be named for Sojourner Truth. She exemplifies values that Americans cherish. She escaped slavery, fought and won a legal battle for her son’s freedom, recruited Union soldiers to crush the rebellion and free enslaved Americans, tended the wounded and historically spoke for the rights of all Americans, particularly women and racially identified oppressed people.
And in this peculiar time, I can’t think of a better symbol than the Truth Bridge as a vivid counterpoint to the rising fascist movement embodied by the president and his enablers.
Fred Perkins, McLean