The removal of the homes of former enslaved people from Reno City was an action undertaken by Congress in 1926. Wilson was incapacitated by a stroke in 1919 and left office in March 1921. Republicans Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge succeeded him. The action of Congress was at the urging of developers who wanted to get their hands on the property. Furthermore, the Wilson school building is not on the Reno City land, but just south of it. Alice Deal Middle School was built on Fort Reno property. I am appalled at the way history is now being taught. Presidents can act only when they can persuade Congress to support them. D.C. residents, who were governed for many years by congressional committees headed by Southerners, should be aware of this.