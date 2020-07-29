I was beyond delighted to read that the Fairfax County School Board voted, after several years of debate, to change the name to John R. Lewis High School. I am incredibly proud to now be an alumna of a school that honors one of the most courageous men of our generation, a bastion of civil rights and equality, instead of revering a man who demonstrated bravery in fighting against his own country.

The lessons continue, particularly for White America. How I wish I had had more insight and understanding so many years ago. The students and others who sought this change should be honored for their efforts in moving us all forward to a new history with John R. Lewis High School, leaving pernicious names and fallen statues behind.

Stacey Waring, Oakton

We all love our heroes. They represent what we believe. So we name our institutions, our schools, our public places, our streets for them. But they are human and have faults. This generation erases the old names and puts up new ones; and a few generations later, those names are erased and replaced by new icons to venerate. People in opposition pick out imperfections in our heroes. Naming important places for people is always political.

Why not instead choose to honor what our heroes believed in? What was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. passionate about? John Lewis? Malcolm X? Would they have wanted a school named for themselves or for what they believed in? They fought for such things as social justice, equality, peace — not to have their private lives scrutinized. We name places for people because we are putting them up as models of an ideal. Why not do away with names of fallible flesh-and-blood people and instead name things for the ideal they represent?

Let us apply names of ideals. Let us be creative, not pedantic or political. Let us give our public places names we can all believe in that will stand the test of time, names that show us ideals and principles to strive toward.