DHS was created after 9/11 by uniting 22 agencies from across eight federal departments under one new Homeland Security umbrella. It was a disjointed Frankenstein creation from the start, for instance, combining immigration policy enforcement with natural-disaster relief. It’s jarring to think, but the same department kidnapping citizens off our streets in the Pacific Northwest is also responsible for saving lives on our Gulf Coast as hurricane season ramps up. We can’t rid ourselves fast enough of the former, but we cannot risk going without the latter. This is why I submitted an amendment to the House appropriation package for DHS to include a study of how best to dismantle the department while safeguarding the essential services and protections the American people need. I intend to introduce the provision as a stand-alone bill as well.