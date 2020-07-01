Is there ever a balance?
Albert Jacobs, Silver Spring
Much ink is being spilled regarding President Woodrow Wilson’s racist ideology and his determined destruction of the black middle class that grew up in the District because of desegregation of the civil service. Yet little to no attention is paid to his equally determined opposition to the extension of the electoral franchise to women, a troglodytic impulse equal in destructiveness to the advance of human progress as his racist crusade. Possibly more light is due this aspect of his retrograde nature as we engage in a social comb-out.
Michael MacQueen, University Park