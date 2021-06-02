The AP has a right to protect its reputation, but Ms. Wilder’s personal opinion of the issues in the Middle East is irrelevant unless she is covering those issues. In the tweet featured in Ms. Sullivan’s column, Ms. Wilder was not addressing the merits of the dispute but media bias in the language used to describe the situation. Even if Ms. Wilder were covering the Middle East, she would presumably have the discipline to present the facts fairly. Isn’t that still the essence of the job, and the goal of the profession?
If Ms. Wilder’s work product showed bias or she brought her views to the workplace in a manner that caused disruption, the AP would be justified in taking action. Otherwise, it and other employers should step back from policing the out-of-work speech of their employees.
John J. Duffy, Bethesda