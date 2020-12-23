Aaron Rubin, Rockville

One doesn’t have to follow the gutter sport that politics has become to see how freighted with danger was the Sunday Opinion cartoon depicting as rats those who, in cartoonist Ann Telnaes’s characterization, are collaborating “with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office.” Regardless of one’s political views, or even absent political views, it isn’t hard to feel the hatred. What does one do with rats? Well, we all know the answer. I’m a political centrist who has great love for this nation and its institutions. Had a right-leaning publication depicted Democrats as rats, I would have loathed the characterization nonetheless. This cartoon has invested in The Post an ugly and extreme stand.

Jack Lichtenstein, Alexandria

I was shocked by the nearly full-page political cartoon “All the Republican rats,” which pictured more than 125 rats with names of Republican state attorneys general and Congress members. The cartoon offered no information other than a charge that they subverted the Constitution. It is important to hold people accountable, but never through dehumanization.

Three years ago, I visited a reconciliation community in Rwanda where Hutus and Tutsis live together. A survivor of the genocide warned me that President Trump’s rhetoric was dangerous, and that violence could ignite in the United States. “Violence begins with words,” he said. The word/image of a “rat” dehumanizes a person, paints the person as valueless, and is easily associated with the word “exterminate.”

The promise of democracy is dialogue to solve problems, and the role of the media is to inform that discussion, not to paint a bull’s eye on enemies. “All the Republican rats” was not informative; rather, it is indecent journalism that fosters tribalism. I expect better of The Post.