If and when failure to raise the debt limit forces the United States to default, most of the predicted horribles will come to pass. With the economy and financial markets in the tank, and our Social Security and Veterans Affairs checks frozen, I have little doubt the GOP will campaign in 2022 and 2024 by blaming President Biden and the Democrats for the GOP’s own cynical and destructive actions. I can hear it now: “Under [Donald] Trump, we had an improving economy and the markets setting record after record. Now, just look what the Democrat Party has done!”
Even if the GOP’s totalitarian moves to gerrymander the map and suppress the vote don’t work, such an attack just might. For the modern Republican Party, there is truly no rock bottom.
Robert J. McManus, Bethesda
On raising the debt ceiling, Moody’s Analytics “found that a prolonged impasse over the debt ceiling would cost the U.S. economy up to 6 billion jobs, wipe out as much as $15 trillion in household wealth and send the unemployment rate surging to roughly 9 percent from around 5 percent” [“Failing to raise debt ceiling would cost U.S., study says,” Politics & the Nation, Sept. 22]. That won’t happen if the Treasury Department adopts a measure similar to “quantitative easing” and pays due debts regardless of the politically engineered debt ceiling.
Nations, not unlike individuals, expand their capacity to pay debt as their national income grows. Spending on expanding and maintaining civic infrastructure, unlike cutting taxes on business or individuals, is a sure way to expand national income. In the absence of a reliable or viable international currency to the U.S. dollar, talk of doom and gloom is a “tool of the trade” of outdated understanding of how the economy works, and is best taken with a bunch of salt.
Mehdi Al Bazzaz, Alexandria