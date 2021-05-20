His most amazing statement was that “there really is no symmetry between the parties when it comes to their ability to choke off free expression.” This is true, but not in the way Mr. Bai meant it: There is no greater form of free expression than the ability to vote and to have one’s vote count. The Republican Party is the all-time champion in choking off the ability of citizens to vote and to have their vote count. If you can control that, what else do you need?
Kathie Sowell, Vienna
