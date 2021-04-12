Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in Lexington, Ky., on April 5. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)April 12, 2021 at 8:32 p.m. UTCIt seems that Republicans in Congress are horribly upset that American corporations might actually support voting rights [“Republicans attack firms that condemn Ga. vote law,” front page, April 6].The bottom line for corporations is that Republicans don’t want your opinions, just your money.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightLarry McClemons, Annandale Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy