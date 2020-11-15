Last week, Republican attorneys general from 18 states and the Trump administration argued before the Supreme Court that the ACA legislation should be declared unconstitutional. Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rapidly accelerating, and Republican leaders refuse to advocate for even the simplest preventive measures such as masks. Such inaction may force medical facilities to make life-or-death choices as they become overwhelmed. It seems we now have very real “death panels.”
Michael D. Brondos, Haymarket