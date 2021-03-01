But Mr. Portman omitted the essential political context for these bills. His party had an incentive to respond to the economic crisis to bolster Republicans’ election chances. Now that the elections are over, that incentive is gone. This is not overheated speculation of ill motive on Republicans’ part. In 2010, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared his goal was not to rescue the nation but to ensure then-President Barack Obama was “a one-term president.”
Mr. Portman and his party lack credibility after more than 12 years of monolithic opposition to Democrats and, indeed, under Mr. Trump, to democracy. Readers are not obliged to shut their eyes to politics and recent history and treat Mr. Portman’s cant with credulity.
Brendan Martin, Falls Church