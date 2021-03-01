In his Feb. 25 Thursday Opinion essay, “Biden is repeating Obama’s first mistake,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), whose civil demeanor, despite a conventionally partisan Republican voting record, earns him the reputation of a “moderate” these days, lamented the lack of bipartisanship from President Biden.

As evidence, he cited bipartisan support for covid relief in former president Donald Trump’s term: “Congress already passed five laws appropriating more than $4 trillion with huge bipartisan majorities. The most recent $900 billion package passed at the end of December by a vote of 92 to 6.”

But Mr. Portman omitted the essential political context for these bills. His party had an incentive to respond to the economic crisis to bolster Republicans’ election chances. Now that the elections are over, that incentive is gone. This is not overheated speculation of ill motive on Republicans’ part. In 2010, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared his goal was not to rescue the nation but to ensure then-President Barack Obama was “a one-term president.”

Mr. Portman and his party lack credibility after more than 12 years of monolithic opposition to Democrats and, indeed, under Mr. Trump, to democracy. Readers are not obliged to shut their eyes to politics and recent history and treat Mr. Portman’s cant with credulity.

Brendan Martin, Falls Church