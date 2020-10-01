No Republican-proposed Obamacare replacement legislation considered to date has offered preexisting condition coverage comparable to Obamacare’s. In all cases, unlike Obamacare, legislative proposals allowed insurers to request health-status information from applicants and either charge people with preexisting conditions more for their coverage or restrict it.
If the president’s executive order requiring coverage of preexisting health conditions is consistent with any of the past Republican proposals and Obamacare is repealed or struck down by the courts, then the order will have little or no value to people with serious medical conditions because their medical coverage will become unaffordable, inadequate or unavailable. If the president has a plan that would preserve Obamacare’s preexisting-medical-condition protections in case the legislation is repealed or struck down, then the American people need to see it to assess its relevance to their medical needs.
Edwin Stropko, Alexandria
The writer is a retired assistant director of health-care studies at the Government Accountability Office.