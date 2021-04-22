Despite our being political opposites, I usually agree with Kathleen Parker, especially during the past four years. But I disagree with the unqualified assertion in her April 18 op-ed, “Biden should remember his own words,” that “the court today leans conservative — and liberals don’t like it.” The court at six vs. three doesn’t just “lean right,” it all but falls over. I could live with this except for the dishonest and disagreeable way that former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made two appointments happen. Never mind the hypocrisy.

A 6-to-3 court with either left or right on top doesn’t serve the country well. I’d like to see a court with nine justices that could lean either way on just about any issue.

Bob Bailey, Silver Spring

Kathleen Parker’s assertion that “nothing has changed since Biden’s 1983 assessment — oh, except that the court today leans conservative — and liberals don’t like it” was laughable and a good example of the right’s attempts to rewrite history to suit its own purposes. 

Yes, nothing has changed, except for the GOP’s efforts at court-packing by refusing to give a hearing, much less a vote, on Merrick Garland’s court nomination 11 months before the end of President Barack Obama’s term and then ramming through in record time Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation about a week before the 2020 election. 

Ms. Parker proceeded to try to equate the actions of the left-wing “fundraising behemoth” Arabella Advisors with Republican efforts to “organize themselves to support conservative judges,” presumably a reference to activities by groups such as the Federalist Society. However, last I checked, neither Arabella Advisors nor other left-of-center groups exercised the kind of veto power that the Federalist Society holds over right-wing judicial nominations.

 Ms. Parker’s selective — and convenient — reading of history and facts may serve her purposes, but it does not conform to the reality on the ground.

Gary Sanders, Alexandria