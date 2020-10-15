It requires gall, when Republicans are poised on the cusp of realizing the most extensive “court-packing” since the founding of the republic by confirming Amy Coney Barrett after Neil M. Gorsuch to a pair of “stolen” Supreme Court vacancies.

And don’t forget that President Trump and the GOP-controlled Senate have already “packed” the federal appeal courts with 53 extremely conservative, young and mostly White judges, who will exercise enormous power over Americans for decades. Mr. Trump and the Senate were able to fill every appellate vacancy partly because the GOP Senate majority obstructed President Barack Obama’s well-qualified, mainstream nominees in 2015 and 2016, managing to confirm the fewest circuit-court judges since 1898.

The Republican hypocrisy would be sublime if it were not so ridiculous. The best remedy for the detrimental effects that Mr. Trump and the Senate have inflicted on the courts, the Senate and the country is to elect a president and a Senate majority who will restore regular order to the judicial selection process and balance to the federal courts, which are the crown jewel of American democracy.

Carl Tobias, Richmond

Ruth Marcus, in her Oct. 11 op-ed, “The GOP is packing the Supreme Court in slow motion,” was wrong. Packing the Supreme Court is not the same as stacking it. Every president has the right to fill vacancies on the court and to stack it with nominees of his own choosing, and has the duty to fill vacancies with deliberate speed. Every president does so and has done so. Packing the Supreme Court amounts to deliberately politicizing the judicial system and renders respect for the court and the sanctity of its decisions a mockery.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made a mistake. She could have resigned when Barack Obama was president if she felt it was so necessary for her replacement to be in her own image. Too bad. Politics ain’t beanbag.

John D. S. Muhlenberg, Vienna

Amy Coney Barrett should recognize (though I suspect she already does) that she is being railroaded through the confirmation process for the political purposes of the Republican Party, not because she is such a fine judge.

If she wants to show her integrity, she and any other nominee, failing her confirmation, should insist on recusing themselves from nomination until the next president is sworn in.